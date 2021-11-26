Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5

Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5 takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that inform you visually about the strength/weakness balance of the 2 parts of any pair, without the need to decipher complicated strength lines or histograms, as in other traditional currency strength solutions.

Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5 is also the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you more time and a clearer mind to concentrate on your trading decisions. Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5 is also a great account protection utility, that can close all open trades, delete all pending orders and close all terminal charts with any EAs attached on them, after account take profit or stop loss equity has been reached. 

Tip: You can download and try the Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 demo version in your demo account. It is the same, apart from the indicator side on the left: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation & User Guide  |  Update of a Purchased Product


Features

Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens
Unique currency strength algorithm combined with price action, that can be used on any timeframe
Strength/weakness insight for any symbol/pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes)
16/32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to trade your favorite instruments from the same chart
Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker
3 precise lot size options, risk in % of balance, risk in money and fixed lot size
Opening of market trades and placement of pending orders in one click
OCO option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
Take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing stop loss options in points
Virtual take profit and stop loss option for hidden levels from the market
Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL settings for all panel managed trades combined
Show/Hide option for profit/loss values of all panel managed trades on close by order type buttons
Closing of trades by order type, pending sell, pending buy, all sell, all buy, all in loss, all in profit, all trades
Option for deleting/closing/partially closing all orders/trades of the panel or entire account from one chart
Manual partial closure of all open trades or any individual trade by trade ticket of the panel or entire account, in % value
Automatic partial closure of all panel opened trades at 3 % take profit and 3 % stop loss levels for 3 % levels of the initial lot size
Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remainder of the above partially closed trades
Hedge option that opens the opposite of any panel opened trade with no or reverse TP and SL levels, synchronized closure and lot size multiplier
Spread monitor of current symbol on chart
Maximum spread and slippage options for avoiding extreme market conditions
Option for excluding certain magic number trades from management
Customizable trade comment option
Remembers all panel inputs/settings on terminal restart
Account protection option that closes all orders/trades when account take profit or stop loss equity is reached
Option for closing all charts with any EAs attached on them, after account TP/SL equity is reached


Reviews 1
Welber Goncalves
412
Welber Goncalves 2023.01.10 02:32 
 

Very good panel, complete and easy to operate. The force works great. Thanks.

Welber Goncalves
412
Welber Goncalves 2023.01.10 02:32 
 

Very good panel, complete and easy to operate. The force works great. Thanks.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.01.10 15:06
Thank you very much Welber for you updated excellent feedback and review! I really appreciate it.
