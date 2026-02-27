EAs Manager MT4

Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all.

EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account.

It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers, monitors EA and manual trades, and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard.

What makes V2 powerful?

EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manual positions together

Automatic EA Detection – Detect running EAs through Magic Numbers

EA Performance Analytics – Analyze individual EA performance by period

Symbol Analytics – Compare P&L and Win Rate by symbol, EA, and period

Drawdown Protection – Monitor and control daily and maximum drawdown

Daily Profit/Loss Targets – Automatically react when your limits are reached

Smart Partial Close – Multi-level profit taking with optional breakeven protection

Trading Time Filters – Control when your EAs are allowed to trade

Symbol & EA Filters – Choose exactly what the Manager should monitor

Pending Order Management – Detect and manage pending orders

One-Click Trade Control – Quickly close positions or cancel pending orders

Real-Time Dashboard – Account status, P&L, drawdown, positions, statistics and more

Interactive Settings – Modify supported risk and trade-management parameters directly from the dashboard

Built-in Help – Simple explanations for settings, making the Manager easy to use


One Manager. Multiple EAs. One Risk System.

Your EAs don't need to communicate with each other. EAs Manager Pro becomes the central layer that coordinates them all.

Whether you are running scalpers, breakout EAs, grid systems, swing strategies, or manual trades, the Manager gives you one place to monitor performance and enforce your risk rules.

Analyze Your Trading

Quickly switch between:

ALL ACCOUNT → MANUAL TRADES → INDIVIDUAL EA → SYMBOL → TIME PERIOD

and understand exactly where your profits, losses, and risks are coming from.

Watch the video above to see EAs Manager Pro V2 in action.

Already receiving 5-star feedback from our users.

40% DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW – Limited-time offer!

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166211
Blog post : Update to version 2  



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Sven Markus Weller
4174
Sven Markus Weller 2026.02.27 08:23 
 

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Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4127
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2026.03.09 17:15
Thank you!
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