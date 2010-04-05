Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4

Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System

Overview
Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4.
It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4.

The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with professional-grade features.
Ideal for prop-firm challenges, day traders, scalpers, and portfolio managers who need precision and reliability.

A complete MT5 version is also available.

Core Highlights

1. Advanced Risk & Drawdown Protection

  • Daily drawdown protection from 1% to 70%.

  • Instantly closes all positions when limit is breached.

  • Option to delete all pending orders on breach.

  • Daily lockout mode prevents new trades until the next day.

  • Fully compatible with prop-firm rules.

2. Daily Profit & Loss Target Automation

  • Set profit and loss targets in account currency.

  • Automatically closes all trades when target is hit.

  • Helps traders maintain discipline and meet consistency requirements.

3. Automatic SL/TP Assignment

  • Applies stop loss and take profit to every new order.

  • Works with all broker digit formats (4/5 digits, 2/3 digits).

  • Eliminates the need to manually set SL/TP.

4. Break-Even Auto Adjustment

  • Moves SL to break-even plus buffer when price reaches defined profit.

  • Protects winning positions from turning into losses.

  • Designed for scalping, intraday and swing trading.

5. Smart Trailing Stop Engine

  • Activates only after a profit threshold is reached.

  • Trails based on dynamic distances.

  • Can also be manually triggered from the control panel.

6. Maximum Lot Size Enforcement

  • Restricts per-symbol total lot exposure.

  • Automatically closes or adjusts trades if the limit is exceeded.

  • Protection against accidental over-sizing and broker limitations.

7. Magic Keys Style Control Panel

Six one-click actions via panel or keyboard:

  1. Close 50% of all positions

  2. Move SL to Break-Even

  3. Close all orders

  4. Delete all pending orders

  5. Double current position

  6. Activate Trailing Mode

Additional options:

  • Keyboard trading for instant Buy/Sell using B/S keys

  • Compact, draggable panel

  • Visual confirmations and alerts

8. Real-Time Dashboard

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L, and daily P/L.

  • Buy/Sell lot exposure per symbol.

  • Drawdown percentage and risk status.

  • Lockout status.

  • Color-coded metrics that update in real time.

  • Automatically adapts to the chart.

9. Alerts & Notifications

  • On-screen banners

  • Sound alerts

  • Mobile push notifications

  • Execution confirmations

10. Safety Logic & Stability

  • Automatically prevents trades during lockout.

  • Auto-recovers state after MT4 restart.

  • Auto-detects pip values and digit formats.

  • Ensures stable operation even during fast markets.

Input Parameters

Risk & Daily Controls

  • Daily Drawdown Limit (%)

  • Daily Profit/Loss Targets (USD)

  • Daily Trading Lockout

Auto Management

  • Auto SL (pips)

  • Auto TP (pips)

  • Break-Even Trigger & Buffer

  • Trailing Stop Activation & Distance

Lot Exposure Control

  • Maximum Lot Size Per Symbol

  • Automatic enforcement

Interface & Display

  • Magic Keys enable/disable

  • Keyboard shortcuts

  • Dashboard visibility

  • Candle timer settings

  • Chart auto-shift with target lines

  • Notifications

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Accounts: All brokers (ECN, Raw, Standard)

  • Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks

  • Modes: Hedging supported

Ideal Users

  • Prop-firm challenge traders

  • Professional money managers

  • Scalpers and fast-execution traders

  • Risk-controlled swing or intraday traders

  • Manual and semi-automated traders

  • Algorithmic traders who need equity and lot-based protection

Important Note

Crystal Trade Manager PRO is a trade management utility.
It does not generate trading signals.
Always test settings on a demo account before using on live funds.


