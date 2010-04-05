Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4

Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4.

It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4.

The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with professional-grade features.

Ideal for prop-firm challenges, day traders, scalpers, and portfolio managers who need precision and reliability.

A complete MT5 version is also available.

Core Highlights

1. Advanced Risk & Drawdown Protection

Daily drawdown protection from 1% to 70%.

Instantly closes all positions when limit is breached.

Option to delete all pending orders on breach.

Daily lockout mode prevents new trades until the next day.

Fully compatible with prop-firm rules.

2. Daily Profit & Loss Target Automation

Set profit and loss targets in account currency.

Automatically closes all trades when target is hit.

Helps traders maintain discipline and meet consistency requirements.

3. Automatic SL/TP Assignment

Applies stop loss and take profit to every new order.

Works with all broker digit formats (4/5 digits, 2/3 digits).

Eliminates the need to manually set SL/TP.

4. Break-Even Auto Adjustment

Moves SL to break-even plus buffer when price reaches defined profit.

Protects winning positions from turning into losses.

Designed for scalping, intraday and swing trading.

5. Smart Trailing Stop Engine

Activates only after a profit threshold is reached.

Trails based on dynamic distances.

Can also be manually triggered from the control panel.

6. Maximum Lot Size Enforcement

Restricts per-symbol total lot exposure.

Automatically closes or adjusts trades if the limit is exceeded.

Protection against accidental over-sizing and broker limitations.

7. Magic Keys Style Control Panel

Six one-click actions via panel or keyboard:

Close 50% of all positions Move SL to Break-Even Close all orders Delete all pending orders Double current position Activate Trailing Mode

Additional options:

Keyboard trading for instant Buy/Sell using B/S keys

Compact, draggable panel

Visual confirmations and alerts

8. Real-Time Dashboard

Balance, equity, floating P/L, and daily P/L.

Buy/Sell lot exposure per symbol.

Drawdown percentage and risk status.

Lockout status.

Color-coded metrics that update in real time.

Automatically adapts to the chart.

9. Alerts & Notifications

On-screen banners

Sound alerts

Mobile push notifications

Execution confirmations

10. Safety Logic & Stability

Automatically prevents trades during lockout.

Auto-recovers state after MT4 restart.

Auto-detects pip values and digit formats.

Ensures stable operation even during fast markets.

Input Parameters

Risk & Daily Controls

Daily Drawdown Limit (%)

Daily Profit/Loss Targets (USD)

Daily Trading Lockout

Auto Management

Auto SL (pips)

Auto TP (pips)

Break-Even Trigger & Buffer

Trailing Stop Activation & Distance

Lot Exposure Control

Maximum Lot Size Per Symbol

Automatic enforcement

Interface & Display

Magic Keys enable/disable

Keyboard shortcuts

Dashboard visibility

Candle timer settings

Chart auto-shift with target lines

Notifications

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Accounts: All brokers (ECN, Raw, Standard)

Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks

Modes: Hedging supported

Ideal Users

Prop-firm challenge traders

Professional money managers

Scalpers and fast-execution traders

Risk-controlled swing or intraday traders

Manual and semi-automated traders

Algorithmic traders who need equity and lot-based protection

Important Note

Crystal Trade Manager PRO is a trade management utility.

It does not generate trading signals.

Always test settings on a demo account before using on live funds.





