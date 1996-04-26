Momentum Breakout Envelope

The bands act as a structured range that helps visualize momentum pressure, while the core line represents the underlying strength of the current move. When the core line rises above the upper line, it suggests increasing bullish momentum and possible continuation of a trend. Movement below the lower line indicates weakening momentum or growing bearish pressure.

Traders often use the indicator to confirm breakouts, detect momentum shifts, and filter trade entries. It works best when combined with trend analysis, support and resistance, or price action to help identify strong directional moves and avoid weak market conditions.