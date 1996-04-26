Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer.





The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered a good option for beginners who do not have serious experience in technical analysis.





You need to understand that the arrow Trend Bilio indicator is only a visual form of a signal. This Forex indicator contains a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its "arrow"? the final result of the calculation. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals this, and the trader can only make a trading decision.





Trend Bilio reduces the number of missed entries, which is very important for an intraday strategy, where the mathematical expectation is quite low and the spread costs are high. Arrows will help a beginner trader to better understand the mechanism of formation of signals of a trading system during step-by-step testing. The icons with the entry direction that appear will allow you to check the indicators in the strategy tester in the accelerated visualization mode.