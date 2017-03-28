Fibo Candle Previous

The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on ZigZag indicator, Trading Sessions, Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) (Auto Fibo Retracement). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation.

The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels.

You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify the number of Fibo levels in the "Number of Fibo in the past" parameter





Parameters

calculation

Candles (High-Low) — build a fibo based on the high-low;

— build a fibo based on the high-low;

Candles (Close-Close) — build a fibo based on the close-close;

—

ZigZags — build fibo by ZigZag points;



— build fibo by ZigZag points;

Sessions — build fibo by Trading Sessions;

—

Fractals — build fibo by Fractals points.

of the MT

— Fibomodes:— the minimum Fibo size in points. If the fibo is less than this size, then it is ignored.— timeframe of candles for building Fibo levels;— the number of Fibo levels to plot in history;— upper levels, the values must be greater than 100 (separated by space or semicolon);— middle levels, the values must be between 0 and 100 (separated by space or semicolon);— lower levels, the values must be less than 100 (separated by space or semicolon);— draw the previous Fibo in place of the current Fibo. If you disable this parameter, then Fibos will be drawn at the levels at which they were calculated.— if there are quotes on Saturday-Sunday, then draw a Friday fibo. Only for period D1;— show the period separator. Will be displayed as vertical lines on the chart;— draw Fibo only on smaller periods;— color of upper lines;— color of middle lines;— color of lower lines;— line style;— line width;— pause between alerts in seconds;— levels for alerts, separated by spaces or semicolons;— enable pop-up alerts— enable push-notifications;— send emails.