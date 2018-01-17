Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Lite

3.6

This multicurrency indicator is the Lite version of the Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro indicator. The indicator is based on original formulas for analyzing the volatility and price movement strength. This allows determining the overbought and oversold states of instruments with great flexibility, as well as setting custom levels for opening buy or sell orders when the overbought or oversold values of the instruments reach a user-defined percentage.

A huge advantage of Reversal Zone Lite is the REVERSAL ZONE SIDE PANEL, where the user can see the actual information on the overbought and oversold values of the trading instruments, manually set their levels as a percentage to determine the potential market entry points. Users can also specify an additional timeframe. In this case, the information diagram will show the data from two trading periods t the same time. The indicator is equipped with pop-up alerts. If this function is activated, the indicator generates a dialog box with information and overbought/oversold values of the trading instruments. The color scheme of the indicator can be customized using the convenient color palette settings in the "Visualization" tab of the indicator properties window.


Features of strategy

A trade signal is generated when REVERSAL ZONE SIDE PANEL crosses the overbought/oversold levels (marked with yellow lines). When the indicator bands move upwards and cross the marked zone, it means that the market is in the overbought zone. When the indicator bands move downwards and cross the marked zone, it means that the market is in the oversold zone.

  • Recommendation to sell - the REVERSAL ZONE SIDE PANEL diagram is colored red, overbought signal.
  • Recommendation to buy - the REVERSAL ZONE SIDE PANEL diagram is colored green, oversold signal.


Indicator Parameters

  • Entry Level - entry level.
  • Alert - alerts.
  • Enable additional time frame - enable the additional timeframe.
  • Additional time frame - additional timeframe.
  • Color additional time frame - color of the additional timeframe.
  • Width of indicator, Pixel - indicator size in pixels.
Reviews 5
Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.04.21 08:35 
 

nice

-dimitror-
1117
-dimitror- 2018.08.20 22:50 
 

Very good and useful indicator. Thank you.

Bvankrie
34
Bvankrie 2018.08.06 20:02 
 

I bought the reversal zone lite, works as expected and described with good ratio winning signals.

Satisfied with the support..

Keep up the good work and keep those indicators coming.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Indicators
This multicurrency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of the trends, entry points and the take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the recommended stop loss level (SL1, SL2). The options for using the strategy are described below. Full description of the indicator Cosm
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Indicators
This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms. We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments . A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry
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4.48 (21)
Indicators
This is a multi-currency author strategy, designed for trading on the M1, M5, M15, М30, Н1, Н4. Entry points are calculated using custom formulas and algorithms that allow you to effectively determine current trend in the market, obtain the entry points (buy/sell) and the optimal levels to close orders. The Cosmic Diviner Scalper System indicator can be used on any Forex pairs. The detailed guide on how to use the indicator is provided in the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719602 A hug
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This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
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This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the end of the trend, entry points and the expected take profit levels for each trade. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) and the Stop Loss level. The detailed guide on how to use the indicato
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Indicators
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels is an author's indicator of support and resistance levels, displays strong trading levels in the order of their importance, provides recommended entry points for Buy and Sell. The indicator is equipped with filters to read current trends and displays the signals for Buy and Sell on two strategies - the strategy of trading in the direction of the trend and the strategy of trading on trend reversals. The displayed levels of support and resistance are at the same time
Smart Day Strategy by LATAlab
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Indicators
Universal author's strategy, allows to determine the entry points for Buy and Sell both in the direction of the trend, on the reversals of trends and in the flat market. The indicator is equipped with a unique scanner which each tick analyzes the price chart, calculates optimal levels and patterns for finding entry points by one of the 3 strategies. Each of the strategies combines author formulas and algorithms, for optimal trading we recommend using 3 strategies simultaneously as they are compl
Strong Scalper Pro by LATAlab
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Experts
Strong Scalper Pro by LataLab - scalper Expert Advisor is based on the author's formulas for analyzing volatility and the strength of price movement. This allows the flexibility to determine global and local trends in the market and their correction, to obtain the most accurate entry points. All of the basic algorithms of the adviser have passed multiple tests on historical data over the past 10 years, the principle of operation is maximally adapted to the dynamics and volatility of today's mark
Trend Switch by LataLab
Olena Kondratenko
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Indicators
A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the trend reversal, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period, starting with the M5 chart to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the recommended profit levels (Take Profit1, Take Profit2, Manual Take Profit) the Stop Loss level is also displayed. A great advantage of the indicator  Trend Sw
Insider Scalper by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Great news from today you can test indicator within1 week absolutley for free! FREE version of indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41465 We present you an indicator - Insider Scalper by LATAlab developed by the LATAlab team, that allows you to bring scalping trading to a whole new level of quality! With our strategy you can: Insider Scalper by LATAlab displays a hidden tick chart that is not available in the basic tools of the terminal. Automatically detects and draws strong level
Insider Trading Panel by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Utilities
Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper. All ditails about trading in blog  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853 The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators. Using the panel, you can quickly set: Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size. Open orders using the panel buttons. Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately. Close transactions Buy Se
Profit Creator by LATAlab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists. Strategy Profit Creator by LATAlab has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently. Strategy features Profit Creator by LATAlab never redraws. Works on any trading symbol. Time frame - from M1 to MN. Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels. The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO
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Experts
Infinity Profit Scalper PRO a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After identifying the optimal entry price, the advisor places a pending order, this allows you to open a transaction at the best price. Further orders are accompanied by an smart trailing stop. T
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
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The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Turn by LATA lab
Olena Kondratenko
Indicators
Do you want to trade quickly, easily and get daily profit? Then our new indicator was created just for you! TURN is an author multi currency strategy that simultaneously determines the end of a trend, entry points and estimated profit levels for each transaction. The indicator can determine entry points in any trading period, starting from the chart M5 to W1. At the same time, for the convenience of the user, the entry point in the form of an arrow is always drawn at a certain point and the rec
Net Spider
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor advantages: Opening the first order is designed to close by Take Profit, that is, the strategy uses the grid only to increase profit and reduce loss! Hurry to buy an adviser Net Spider in the first 2 days, super price only 199$  Watch a detailed video working with our expert   Revised loss behavior strategy. Now the client  limits the loss himself. Exactly the amount he wants, we recommend setting  not bigger half the deposit, That is the maximum that we recommend. Principle o
Energy Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
Energy Scalper   Energy a fully automated scalper adviser using a sophisticated author's algorithm for price breakdown at key price levels and a formula for calculating the price speed for the most accurate entry points into the market. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. Attention at the request of our customers first 3 days the price will be $399 !!! Then the expert price will be $1000! Hurry to buy at a discount 50% After identifying the optimal entry price
Intraday Profit by LATAlab MT5
Olena Kondratenko
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Experts
Are you tired of tester grail and price action experts who earn only in the strategy tester? You don't want to use strategies with grid, averaging and martingale? Tired of the endlessly hanging non-closed positions that can blow up your trading account at any time? Especially for you, the LATAlab team has developed a unique trading expert INTRADAY PROFIT MT5! We present you the author’s intraday trading strategy. For a trading expert, formulas were developed for calculating volatility, trend s
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Vladimir Gerasymchuk
736
Vladimir Gerasymchuk 2022.11.10 23:06 
 

Don't recommend

8601567
789
8601567 2019.06.17 20:00 
 

In theory, the indicator has potential and I like how it displays two timeframes. But like most indicators, its best information is put out "after" the fact. And I don't see how it helps with a reversal. Also, it has a problem sitting still. It jumps from the right side of the screen to the right center, causing it to cover up the candles. Probably a 2 and a 1/2 star for me, but since that is not offered, I gave a 2

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.04.21 08:35 
 

nice

-dimitror-
1117
-dimitror- 2018.08.20 22:50 
 

Very good and useful indicator. Thank you.

Bvankrie
34
Bvankrie 2018.08.06 20:02 
 

I bought the reversal zone lite, works as expected and described with good ratio winning signals.

Satisfied with the support..

Keep up the good work and keep those indicators coming.

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