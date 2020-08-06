POWR Support Resistance Zones

For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines!

HOW TO USE

The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.

BONUS FEATURES

We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between Standard, Minor, and Major Support/Resistance zones to give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines!



