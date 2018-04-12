Levels of Timeframes

5

The indicator shows the High/Low/Open/Close Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles.
"Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc).
You can also shift all levels to the right by one period. That is, the High/Low of the previous period will be shown on the current period.


Parameters

Number of levels to calculate (0-all) — how many user bars will be displayed on the screen.
Change the opening of bars (hours) — shift the opening of candles by n-hours. The indicator will draw virtual bars taking into account the new opening time. Periods above MN1 do not change.
Move the levels to the right — moves all levels one bar to the right. You will see previous levels on the current candle.
Period Separator (vertical lines) — displays a vertical line, period separator.
Show High Lines (trigger for all highs) — disables or enables drawing of high levels.
Show Low Lines (trigger for all lows) — disables or enables drawing of low levels.
Show Open Line — timeframe for which the open price line will be drawn. You can select "All TF for Highs & Lows" and the levels will be drawn according to the periods specified for the High-Low.
Draw Open Line immediately when a new bar appears.
Show Close Line — timeframe for which the close price line will be drawn. You can select "All TF for Highs & Lows" and the levels will be drawn according to the periods specified for the High-Low.
Week starts on Sunday —  in the terminal, by default, W1 candles start on Sunday. If set to 'false', the week will start on Monday.

      Show levels

      from M45/M90 to Year — show high-low from selected periods. Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, 4 Hours

          Alerts

          Alert when 'Round level' — send an alert when the price touches a round level.
          Alert when 'Current Highs-Lows' — send an alert when the price touches the current levels.
          Alert when 'Previous High-Low' — send an alert when the price touches the previous levels.
          Pop-up alerts.
          Push notifications.
          E-mail notifications.
          Sound alerts.

              Colors

              from M45 to Year — color adjustment for period lines.
              Period Separator — color of the period separator lines.

                  Line style

                  from M45 to Year — period line style.
                  Period Separator — style of the period separator lines.

                      Line width

                      from M45 to Year — period line width.
                      Period Separator — width of the period separator lines.

                          Round Levels

                          Show round levels.
                          Rounding (points).
                          Number of levels displayed (up and down) — the number of levels to display, up and down from the current level.
                          Color.
                          Width.
                          Style.

                          The indicator shows OHLC (HLOC) of the specified timeframes (custom bars or custom candles).

                                Reviews 3
                                Steve davies
                                31
                                Steve davies 2023.04.06 15:37 
                                 

                                great indicator, worth every penny.

                                TradeTheMoney
                                75
                                TradeTheMoney 2024.12.19 19:02 
                                 

                                Building my whole strategy with it, its perfect if you want to use NY time or other custom times. With this indicator you can adjust the daily open but also trade a specific session only. VERY helpfull. The only issue is: MQL is deleating this indicator if you are not using your MT4 for a few days. So backingup every setting is advised. Really frustrating but the developer cant do anything about it,

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                                TradeTheMoney
                                75
                                TradeTheMoney 2024.12.19 19:02 
                                 

                                Building my whole strategy with it, its perfect if you want to use NY time or other custom times. With this indicator you can adjust the daily open but also trade a specific session only. VERY helpfull. The only issue is: MQL is deleating this indicator if you are not using your MT4 for a few days. So backingup every setting is advised. Really frustrating but the developer cant do anything about it,

                                Taras Slobodyanik
                                98691
                                Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2024.12.19 19:09
                                Hello.
                                I doubt that MQL deletes anything from your terminal. Maybe you log out of your MT account or some of your programs clean your computer.
                                Steve davies
                                31
                                Steve davies 2023.04.06 15:37 
                                 

                                great indicator, worth every penny.

                                trade2travel12
                                36
                                trade2travel12 2020.11.04 09:29 
                                 

                                I purchased this Levels of Timeframes indicator but I cannot access it. Where is it? Where is the exe file or zip file?? Please email it to trade2travel12@gmail.com immediately

                                Taras Slobodyanik
                                98691
                                Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.04.24 10:50
                                Hello. You can download the product from your MT4/MT5 (from Market tab). If you want to contact me write a private message.
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