Support and Resistance Custom

Requirements to play music

first step, you need the music source, you can use any music but only "wav" formats can play in mt4 .

second step, rename the music file name like: 0 or 1, 2, 111 ...

the third step, copy the music file to the folder: \\your MT4 Client Terminal\\Sounds\\





If you want to test before pay it , please go to the test version ,

hope you like it , and thank you!



