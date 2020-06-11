Fourteen plus nine TD Sequential

Fourteen plus nine

What is it for?

Applying Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential serves the purpose of identifying a price point where an uptrend or a downtrend exhausts itself and reverses.
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What are the main components of TD Sequential?
TD Sequential has two parts – TD Setup and TD Countdown. The first phase of TD Sequential starts with a TD Setup and is completed with a 9 count. When the 9 count is completed, it is at that point, a price pause, price pullback, or reversal is likely. It is also at that point where TD Sequential starts the second phase with TD Countdown and is completed with a 13 count. When the 13 count is recorded, it is at that point, a price pause, price pullback, or a reversal is likely.
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Just 9 and 13. Is it really that simple?
Absolutely not. Other DeMark indicators and other technical analysis indicators should align with TD Sequential’s ability to pinpoint potential reversals. For example, if a leading indicator identifies a condition for a market reversal is likely in the near future, the job of TD Sequential is to provide the “when” for the reversal is likely to take place.
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What is TD Buy Setup, TD Sell Setup, TD Buy Countdown, and TD Sell Countdown?
TD Buy Setup is the name for a TD Setup when the DeMark counts are recorded as prices are trending lower. Conversely, TD Sell Setup is the name for a TD Setup when the DeMark counts are recorded as prices are trending higher. The same goes for TD Countdown. A TD Buy Countdown is the name for TD Countdown when the DeMark counts are recorded as prices are trending lower and a TD Sell Countdown is the name of TD Countdown when the DeMark counts are trending higher.
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Are the rules of TD Sequential flexible?
Yes. There are many variations floating out there and modifications and filters can be experimented with.
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Below are four visual examples in describing the components of TD Sequential.
TD Buy Setup for  Ebay (EBAY)
TD Buy Countdown for  Zynga (ZNGA)
TD Sell Setup for  Netflix (NFLX)
TD Sell Countdown for  Network Appliance (NTAP)
The written explanation of each example is numbered in order.
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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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