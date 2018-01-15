PipFinite Trend PRO

4.88
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
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    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!

Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator.


Important Information Revealed

Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938


The Powerful Expert Advisor Version

Automating Trend PRO signals is now possible using "EA Trend PRO"Click Here

Test the demo version and explore its amazing features, it would be a useful tool added to your trading arsenal.


Advantages You Get

  • Access to the provenly reliable trend indicator based on a massize number of users and reviews.
  • Easy, visual and effective trend detection.
  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
  • Enhanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter a signal if Statistics Success Rate is higher than 65% (Statistics Success Rate > 65%).
Step 2: Set Stop Loss
  • Exit buy signal on a new sell signal.
  • Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on opposite signal or riding the trend until it reverses.


Enhanced Statistics Calculation

Win Condition

  • TP1 Hit - When a signal reaches at least TP1.
  • EXIT Win - When a trade is closed on opposite signal and resulted to a positive profit.

Loss Condition

  • Exit Loss - When trade is closed on the opposite signal and resulted to a negative profit.

Success Rate

  • Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.
  • Used as reference to find better trending pairs and timeframes.


Parameters

  • Period - the number of bars used to calculate the trend.
    • Period - 2 to 5 when used in entering trades (Entry Indicator).
    • Period - 6 to 15 when used to filter trades (Filter Indicator).
  • Target Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
    • Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.
    • Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.
  • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculation.
  • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
  • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
  • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
  • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


User Manual

For more information ► Click Here
Reviews 2904
mohanathas
171
mohanathas 2026.02.05 08:46 
 

Good product and great support

Tjaay94
20
Tjaay94 2025.12.16 18:27 
 

great indicator

ichimonme
39
ichimonme 2025.07.05 03:35 
 

It's a great indicator. We are making good deals.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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3.67 (9)
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The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
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PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
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The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
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PipFinite Exit Scope MT5
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4.33 (3)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? Exiting a trade is equally important as entering! Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Attention Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade! Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders. Please watch presentation (Click Here) Features Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatili
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4.43 (28)
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The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
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The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PipFinite Trend Laser MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3 (3)
Indicators
The Pioneer Of Trend Detection! A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe. Features Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system. Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Fle
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
PipFinite Range Point MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Attention This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies. If you are not familiar with th
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mohanathas
171
mohanathas 2026.02.05 08:46 
 

Good product and great support

dinho1992
29
dinho1992 2026.01.20 14:23 
 

Hi everyone, I accidentally purchased an MT4 license, but the broker I use offers MT5. I've already contacted support both privately and on the Telegram group, but I haven't received a response. Can anyone help me? Thanks

Karlo Wilson Vendiola
140571
Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2026.01.26 07:34
We already have responded via email. If you have licensing issues like MT4 version and MT5 versions. You need to contact MQL5 support since they are the one in charge of licensing distribution. You can check this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Tjaay94
20
Tjaay94 2025.12.16 18:27 
 

great indicator

ichimonme
39
ichimonme 2025.07.05 03:35 
 

It's a great indicator. We are making good deals.

Rafael Franca Fernandes
262
Rafael Franca Fernandes 2025.06.10 01:40 
 

good

VikaHuey123
24
VikaHuey123 2025.03.27 01:54 
 

Great indicator, works as described.

asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.03.11 06:26 
 

iyi çalışıyor

Kuan Long Zheng
253
Kuan Long Zheng 2024.11.14 09:19 
 

my Activation times is zero ,I want to buy again ,buy I can't,why?

Karlo Wilson Vendiola
140571
Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2024.12.27 15:45
Pls contact MQL5 support on this error
lucberthiaume
550
lucberthiaume 2024.10.28 15:58 
 

Excellent Indicator the standard setup looks good and when you combine it with the EA you can build it with very good results.

bren2289
109
bren2289 2024.08.06 00:52 
 

Good indicator make clear signal enter and where stop your trade.

Vu Hieu Tai
172
Vu Hieu Tai 2024.07.15 05:05 
 

Great Indicator!

arathi
44
arathi 2024.07.04 05:07 
 

great indicator

Surasak Phokhong
30
Surasak Phokhong 2024.06.22 16:26 
 

good indicator

as645
24
as645 2024.05.29 22:36 
 

Muy buen indicador!!!!

panosea
133
panosea 2024.05.29 15:05 
 

Great!

Efren Jr Napata
21
Efren Jr Napata 2024.03.15 17:21 
 

Awesome indicator with real time notifications.

bouledefeux
1665
bouledefeux 2024.03.06 01:01 
 

THE BEST INDICATOR !!!

Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2024.01.06 03:07 
 

Very bad indicator, its a honest review

Steve Agleron
330
Steve Agleron 2024.01.04 08:25 
 

I have started using this indicator and it looks great. how to get the scanner?

Alain Ewane
44
Alain Ewane 2023.12.30 02:13 
 

I have been using it for few days, and it looks accurate. I have about 5 advisors and it's the most accurate. Highly recommended!!!

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