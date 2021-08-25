AW CCI based EA

The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE

Advantages:

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

Customizable CCI Indicator Signals

Uses averaging if necessary

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

How the advisor works:

Buy signals:

When the upper border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top

when the lower border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top

Sell signals:

When the upper border of the indicator crosses from top to bottom

or when the lower border of the indicator is crossed from top to bottom

Trading strategy options:

Buy and sell are allowed, the EA will make deals in both directions following the signals from the indicator

Only purchases are allowed, bearish signals will be ignored, the EA will only make deals based on buy signals

Only sells are allowed, bullish signals will be ignored by the advisor, the advisor will only make deals based on sell signals

Options for changing the lot:

Manual lot change - lot adjustment in input settings, in manual mode

Fixed lot volume - lot change, depending on the amount of funds on your deposit

Other possibilities:

In the case of averaging, the function allows you to close the basket in parts. This will allow closing earlier than the whole basket.

TakeProfit - Closing grid orders when the price passes a specified number of points

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

Signals

CCI Timeframe - Indicator timeframe

CCI upper line - Setting the upper border of the indicator

CCI lower line - Setting the lower border of the indicator

Period CCI - The higher the value, the fewer trades

Applied price CCI - Used price for calculations

Grids settings

Minimum step between average orders - Adjust the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber orders advisor

Comments of the EA's orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



