AW CCI based EA

3

The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.  

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE 

Advantages:

  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • Customizable CCI Indicator Signals
  • Uses averaging if necessary
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

How the advisor works:

Buy signals:

When the upper border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top

when the lower border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top

Sell signals:

When the upper border of the indicator crosses from top to bottom

or when the lower border of the indicator is crossed from top to bottom

Trading strategy options:

Buy and sell are allowed, the EA will make deals in both directions following the signals from the indicator

Only purchases are allowed, bearish signals will be ignored, the EA will only make deals based on buy signals

Only sells are allowed, bullish signals will be ignored by the advisor, the advisor will only make deals based on sell signals

Options for changing the lot:

Manual lot change - lot adjustment in input settings, in manual mode

Fixed lot volume - lot change, depending on the amount of funds on your deposit

Other possibilities:

In the case of averaging, the function allows you to close the basket in parts. This will allow closing earlier than the whole basket.

TakeProfit - Closing grid orders when the price passes a specified number of points

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

Signals

CCI Timeframe - Indicator timeframe

CCI upper line - Setting the upper border of the indicator

CCI lower line - Setting the lower border of the indicator

Period CCI - The higher the value, the fewer trades

Applied price CCI - Used price for calculations

Grids settings

Minimum step between average orders - Adjust the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber orders advisor

Comments of the EA's orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed


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Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
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5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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AW Trading Software Limited
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4.8 (5)
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AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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ninatjeuw
560
ninatjeuw 2023.07.13 13:11 
 

this ea is scary as hell. i deposited 1200 usd for 0.01 lot . just one symbol currency eur/usd with default setting. the account just lasted about 2 months before going booommm. the only five stars about the ea is the description quality and completeness which got nothing to do with account growth and profitability . it sucks.

Jean Philippe Groleau
1030
Jean Philippe Groleau 2023.02.03 00:49 
 

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