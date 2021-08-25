AW CCI based EA
- Experts
-
AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 August 2024
- Activations: 15
The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.
Advantages:
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- Customizable CCI Indicator Signals
- Uses averaging if necessary
- Built-in automatic lot calculation
- Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
How the advisor works:
Buy signals:
When the upper border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top
when the lower border of the indicator crosses from bottom to top
Sell signals:
When the upper border of the indicator crosses from top to bottom
or when the lower border of the indicator is crossed from top to bottom
Trading strategy options:
Buy and sell are allowed, the EA will make deals in both directions following the signals from the indicator
Only purchases are allowed, bearish signals will be ignored, the EA will only make deals based on buy signals
Only sells are allowed, bullish signals will be ignored by the advisor, the advisor will only make deals based on sell signals
Options for changing the lot:
Manual lot change - lot adjustment in input settings, in manual mode
Fixed lot volume - lot change, depending on the amount of funds on your deposit
Other possibilities:
In the case of averaging, the function allows you to close the basket in parts. This will allow closing earlier than the whole basket.
TakeProfit - Closing grid orders when the price passes a specified number of points
Input variables:
Main settings
Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation
Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot
Signals
CCI Timeframe - Indicator timeframe
CCI upper line - Setting the upper border of the indicator
CCI lower line - Setting the lower border of the indicator
Period CCI - The higher the value, the fewer trades
Applied price CCI - Used price for calculations
Grids settings
Minimum step between average orders - Adjust the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient
Take Profit settings
Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use overlap last and first orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders
Protection settings
Maximum slippage in points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle
Advisor settings
Orders Magic number - MagicNumber orders advisor
Comments of the EA's orders - Comments for the EA's orders
Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
Notifications settings
Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed
this ea is scary as hell. i deposited 1200 usd for 0.01 lot . just one symbol currency eur/usd with default setting. the account just lasted about 2 months before going booommm. the only five stars about the ea is the description quality and completeness which got nothing to do with account growth and profitability . it sucks.