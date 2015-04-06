ForexXcelerator

The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it considers it to be the most effective. This is a very reliable strategy that has been tested by thousands of traders around the world for many years. This is one of the working scalping strategies that GPTchat offers to learn. Artificial intelligence believes that this is one of the most effective trading scalping strategies for the M5 timeframe. We will also agree with artificial intelligence and confirm the effectiveness of this strategy in practice.

Robot Advantages:
  • does not use martingale.
  • the lot size is specified by the trader in the settings. Lot will increase by 10% for every 10% increase in balance
  • the robot uses adaptive risk management functions

Recommendations for working with the robot:
  • currency pair GBPUSD
  • M5 period
  • minimum initial balance from $500
  • ECN account type

Robot settings:
  • Lots - lot size with which orders will be opened.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size.
  • Open_Order - filter for opening trades.
  • Spread - the average trading spread for a currency pair, for the correct calculation of risks.
  • Magic - a unique magic number.
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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