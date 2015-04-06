ForexXcelerator

The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it considers it to be the most effective. This is a very reliable strategy that has been tested by thousands of traders around the world for many years. This is one of the working scalping strategies that GPTchat offers to learn. Artificial intelligence believes that this is one of the most effective trading scalping strategies for the M5 timeframe. We will also agree with artificial intelligence and confirm the effectiveness of this strategy in practice.





Robot Advantages:

does not use martingale.

the lot size is specified by the trader in the settings. Lot will increase by 10% for every 10% increase in balance

the robot uses adaptive risk management functions





Recommendations for working with the robot:

currency pair GBPUSD

M5 period

minimum initial balance from $500

ECN account type





Robot settings: