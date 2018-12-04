Santa Scalping
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 30 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries.
This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 50 USD, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1.
Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A
very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.
This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024
You can follow the performance of the EA here
- High Risk Santa Turbo Plus
- Medium Risk Santa Turbo
- Low Risk Santa Standard
Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.
Input parameters
- Fixed trading lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
- Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
- Auto lot increment - The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account.
- Long SMA - period of the first indicator.
- Short SMA - period of the second indicatorl.
- Take Profit Level - real take profit in points.
- Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.
- High spread Protection - Use high spread protection.
- Max spread - Don't place any orders if spread is higher than this value.
- Winter GMT Offset - Winter GMT Offset.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- MaxOrders - Masimum allowed open orders.
- MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
To use in volatile markets