GridMasterFx

GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes.

GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditions, and also makes rational decisions based on up-to-date data and the use of advanced technologies.

The default parameters are optimized for the EURUSD pair.
Parameters:
  • TimeFrame - the timeframe on which the Expert Advisor will work.
  • SlowMA - The period of slow Moving Average.
  • FastMA - The period of fast Moving Average.
  • MinProfitStop - Minimum profit for closing orders.
  • MinLevelGrid - Minimum distance between order openings.
  • LotRisk - The ratio of the lot to the balance.
  • Lot - Fixed lot. (If LotRisk = 0)


A very detailed description of the parameters.
TimeFrame - everything is simple with this, the parameter can take the value 0,1,5,15,30,60,240. If TimeFrame=0, then the default timeframe that you have on the chart is used. If, for example, TimeFrame=30, then the M30 graph is used.
SlowMA and FastMA are periods of the Moving Average indicator. It is recommended that FastMA be at least three times less than SlowMA.
MinProfitStop - What should be the profit to close orders. Calculated by the formula (number of orders) * (lot)* MinProfitStop. That is, if three orders are open, the initial lot was for example 0.10 and MinProfitStop = 50, then it turns out that the orders will close when the total profit of $ 15 is reached. ( 3*0.10*50 = 15 )
MinLevelGrid - All orders are opened only by a signal calculated according to the strategy of this Expert Advisor. But so that orders are not opened in a bunch in the same price range, I suggest using this variable.
LotRisk is a coefficient for calculating the minimum lot in relation to the account balance. Calculated using the formula Balance / (100000 * LotRisk). That is, if the balance, for example, is $ 1000, and LotRisk = 1, then the minimum lot will be equal to 0.01 ( 1000/(100000*1)=0.01)
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
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Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
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Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Awesomo MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
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Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT5 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT5   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT5 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
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