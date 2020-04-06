Demidov is a fully automatic scalping robot in the forex markets. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot automatically determines the direction of the trend and the most effective points for opening deals. After opening deals, the robot begins to accompany them to get the maximum effect. In the robot settings there is a Risk parameter, with which a trader can adjust the initial trading volume. In this robot, the volume is defined as% of the deposit. Accordingly, when you have an initial balance of $ 100, and the parameter Risk = 3, the robot will open initial orders with a volume of 0.03. If you have an initial deposit of $ 1000, and the parameter Risk = 3, the robot will open initial orders with a volume of 0.3. If parameter Risk = 1, then the initial volume will be defined as 0.1. Using the financial management algorithm, the robot most efficiently distributes free funds to smoothly increase trading efficiency with minimal risk.





The algorithm of Demidov is to open orders in the direction of the trend at a minimum distance. That is, this robot trades according to the scalping system. It determines the direction of the trend, then analyzes the volatility of the currency pair and, using the algorithm of sinusoidal fluctuation of the price chart, determines the peak value of the price for a certain period of time. After determining the peak value, the robot sets a virtual mark at the top, upon reaching which a deal is opened.





Advantages of the Demidov robot:

fully automatic trading system. Scalping robot.

works with a deposit of $ 100

has a very flexible settings system. You can configure to trade on any currency pair.

has a built-in shutdown function when the spread exceeds the maximum value.

very easy to install and run.









Robot Parameters: