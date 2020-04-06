Demidov
- Experts
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Demidov is a fully automatic scalping robot in the forex markets. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot automatically determines the direction of the trend and the most effective points for opening deals. After opening deals, the robot begins to accompany them to get the maximum effect. In the robot settings there is a Risk parameter, with which a trader can adjust the initial trading volume. In this robot, the volume is defined as% of the deposit. Accordingly, when you have an initial balance of $ 100, and the parameter Risk = 3, the robot will open initial orders with a volume of 0.03. If you have an initial deposit of $ 1000, and the parameter Risk = 3, the robot will open initial orders with a volume of 0.3. If parameter Risk = 1, then the initial volume will be defined as 0.1. Using the financial management algorithm, the robot most efficiently distributes free funds to smoothly increase trading efficiency with minimal risk.
The algorithm of Demidov is to open orders in the direction of the trend at a minimum distance. That is, this robot trades according to the scalping system. It determines the direction of the trend, then analyzes the volatility of the currency pair and, using the algorithm of sinusoidal fluctuation of the price chart, determines the peak value of the price for a certain period of time. After determining the peak value, the robot sets a virtual mark at the top, upon reaching which a deal is opened.
Advantages of the Demidov robot:
- fully automatic trading system. Scalping robot.
- works with a deposit of $ 100
- has a very flexible settings system. You can configure to trade on any currency pair.
- has a built-in shutdown function when the spread exceeds the maximum value.
- very easy to install and run.
Robot Parameters:
- Risk - determines the initial volume of open orders. It works as a% of the deposit.
- Take - take profit for all orders.
- StopBuy - stop loss for buy orders.
- StopSell - stop loss for sell orders.
- vol_buy - maximum trading volume for determining the opening point of purchase transactions.
- vol_sell - maximum trading volume to determine the opening point of sales transactions.
- TrailingStopBuy - trailing stop for buy deals.
- TrailingStopSell - trailing stop for sell deals.
- step - distance at which a virtual mark is set for opening orders. The distance from the maximum peak value of the wave.
- tim - delay in opening deals. Indicated in seconds. Defines the minimum opening time between a series of orders. If tim = 180, this means that the next order will be open in no less than 3 minutes. 180 seconds / 60 seconds per minute = 3 minutes.
- max_spread - the parameter indicates the maximum spread. If the broker's spread exceeds the specified value, the robot will not open orders. The robot will wait until the broker spread decreases to acceptable values.
- Magic_number - indicates the magic number of opened orders. If you want to launch several trading robots on one account, you need to specify a unique number for each so that the robot understands where the transactions that it opened and worked only with its orders.
- comment - in this parameter you can specify comments on transactions opened by the robot. It can also be useful when you launch several robots on one trading account.