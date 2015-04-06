Gold Label is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. This EA is specifically designed for XAUUSD with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the default setting with initial capital from $ 100.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.

Trades every week

Finds the best places to range trade the market





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account

In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance

Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD, XAUEUR

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).



