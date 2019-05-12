King Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.30
- Updated: 12 May 2019
- Activations: 5
King Scalper is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price.
with this point, King Scalper EA automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point.
with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line.
it changes and updates automatically ...
if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation.
you can manage your time that tells to ea to trade in the special hour of the day.
this ea has a smart function to manage your RISK, manage your Time.
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller
Setting:Default settings reccomend for GBPUSD time frame H1, Suitable for strong currency pairs.
|Pair Symbol
|Time Frame
|Optimizer
|TakeProfit
|StopLoss
|Breakeven Start
|Breakeven LockProfit
|Trailing Stop
|Trailing Step
|Use Trading Time
|GBPUSD
|H1
|18
|100
|70
|23
|2
|24
|2
|Modify according to your broker (07:00-19:00 GMT+3)
|EURUSD
|H1
|23
|100
|70
|23
|2
|24
|2
|Modify according to your broker (07:00-19:00 GMT+3)
|XAUUSD
|H1
|2300
|1000
|750
|240
|20
|280
|20
|Modify according to your broker (07:00-19:00 GMT+3)
|...
|...
|...
|...
Recommended parameter:
- Minimum deposit of 100$ USD, (if minimum LOT=0.01).
- Use it in H1 time frame
- Recommended symbol is GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, ...
- Use Trading Time: Start Hour 7 - End Hour 19 (GMT+3)
- VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.
- Requires an ECN account with minimal spread, Broker proposal: ( https://icmarkets.com or https://tickmill.com )
Advantages:
- No martingale.
- No hedging.
- No risky strategy elements.
Parameters:
- Slippage - Slippage
- MaxSpread - MaxSpread
- MAGIC - Magic Number
- Lots - Initial lot size.
- Auto Lots - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
- Risk - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto Lots is enabled.
- Optimizer - last known Optimizer value, returned be EA in deinitialization process.
- Take Profit (pip) - real take profit in pip.
- Stop Loss (pip)- real stop loss.
- Breakeven Start (pip)- after how many pips in profit the breakeven should start.
- Breakeven LockProfit (pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the opening price.
- Trailing Stop(pip) - after how many pips in profit the trailing should start.
- Trailing Step(pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the current price.
- StopLoss In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
- TakeProfit In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
- StartHour - Start Hour In Server Time.
- EndHour - End Hour in Server Time.