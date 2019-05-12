King Scalper is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price.

with this point, King Scalper EA automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point.

with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line.

it changes and updates automatically ...

if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation.

you can manage your time that tells to ea to trade in the special hour of the day.

this ea has a smart function to manage your RISK, manage your Time.

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller