Black Max

Black Capal

The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.

 

General

  • The EA works solely using the current support/resistance levels and never retreats from them. The EA operation can be easily analyzed and predicted.
  • It uses protective stop orders at all times.
  • The robot can be launched with the default parameters. No optimization is required.
  • The robot has not been optimized which means that there has been no curve fitting.

 

Parameters

  • Magic - EA's stamp (identifier)
  • OrderCmt Order Comment
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points
  • StopLoss - distance to a stop order in points
  • Slippage - maximum deviation from the requested price
  • Spread - maximum allowed spread
  • TrailingStop - enable trailing
  • StepTrall - trailing step
  • TrailStart - distance from the order, where trailing of stop orders is enabled
  • MM - automated money management
  • Lot size - lot size if the auto money management is disabled
  • RiskPercent - auto money management risk
  • StepPrice - for step price
  • StepTime  - for step time
 

Requirements

  • Instant order execution - ECN
  • Trouble-free connection to the server - VPS

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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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