JBSar EA Robot
- Experts
- Jordanilo Sarili
- Version: 1.102
- Updated: 1 March 2022
- Activations: 20
SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING.
We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.
The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy.
Methodology – Trading entails technical analysis with mathematical equation strategy setup, and efficiently investing through averaging with money management and specializing in hedging.
Profitable in all market directions, such as uptrend, downtrends, and, topmost notably, sideways.
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more...
Recommended timeframe: H1
Requirements
IT IS NOT FOR YOU! Please Do Not Avail JBSar EA Robot!
- TropangFX is NOT a “Get RICH Quick Scheme/Strategy..”. It’s all about consistency and from low (Investor), medium to high (Trader) risk growth for your account through our advocacy of “Enjoy Life…Do Nothing”. Spend more time with your family.
- If you are an aggressive trader/investor who wants to modify settings beyond the default/low-risk/recommended optimized value with the number of pairs that might risk your account (you should know the massive risks involved).
- Forex trading is a high-risk, high-reward online business; therefore, YOU should NOT trade/invest with BORROWED/LOANED money or money that you cannot afford to lose.
- If you are unfamiliar with Forex and other financial instruments.
- If you believe that you simply follow the trends with your friends, and;
- If your mindset is not on the same goal.
Risk Disclosure
As Autotrading has a massive potential reward, bear in mind that it will also have enormous potential at-risk however, do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose. This program turns out to be not for a faint-hearted individual.
Your future indicative result of the past performances/earnings thru the trading system is not assured. The simulated performance has certain limitations: an actual performance record, simulated results do not represent actual trading. All Trading/Investment involves substantial risk as well as complete loss of capital.
Autotrading is not responsible for your actions for the application of the program and should uphold your persistence. Moreover, we cannot guarantee your future results or success directly or indirectly related to the usage of the program.
It is necessary that you fully understand the risks involved and accordingly agree to accept full responsibility for your actions, profits and losses before deciding to acquire JBSar EA Robot.