JBSar EA Robot

PROMO:





SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING.

We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.

The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy.

Methodology – Trading entails technical analysis with mathematical equation strategy setup, and efficiently investing through averaging with money management and specializing in hedging.

Profitable in all market directions, such as uptrend, downtrends, and, topmost notably, sideways.

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more...

Recommended timeframe: H1

Live Signals (MT4):

