Grid EA Balanced Grid

Balanced Grid EA – Smart Trend Grid Trading System

Balanced Grid EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed for the Forex and CFD markets. The EA combines trend filtering, adaptive grid management, and dynamic basket profit control to manage trades efficiently during both trending and ranging market conditions.

Main Settings

  • Smart Trend Detection

    • Uses EMA and ADX/DMI filters to identify market direction.

    • Opens trades only when trend conditions are confirmed.

  • Adaptive Grid Trading

    • Automatically places additional grid orders as price moves.

    • Grid spacing adjusts using market volatility (ATR), making the system responsive to changing conditions.

  • Dynamic Lot Management

    • Supports configurable lot multiplication.

    • Allows maximum lot size protection to control overall exposure.

  • Basket Break-Even Take Profit

    • Calculates the weighted average entry price of all positions.

    • Automatically moves the basket take-profit to secure profitable exits.

  • Money-Based Basket Close

    • Closes all open positions once the target account profit is reached.

  • Pair Recovery System

    • Can close the smallest and largest positions together once they reach break-even or profit, reducing floating drawdown while maintaining grid efficiency.

  • Risk Management

    • Configurable maximum number of grid orders.

    • Volume validation based on broker requirements.

    • Automatic lot size normalization.

Suitable Markets

  • Forex Currency Pairs

  • Stock Indices

  • Commodities

  • CFDs

  • Synthetic Markets (broker dependent)

Recommended Market Conditions

Balanced Grid EA performs best in markets with healthy price movement and sufficient liquidity. The adaptive trend filter helps avoid unnecessary entries during weak market conditions while allowing the grid system to capitalize on sustained price movements.

Fully Automated

Once attached to a chart, the EA continuously monitors the market, manages entries, adjusts basket take-profit levels, and executes exits automatically without manual intervention.

Balanced Grid EA is built for traders seeking a combination of intelligent trend following, adaptive grid averaging, and automated basket management within a single trading system.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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