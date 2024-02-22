Trend Reversal Scalper

2.33

Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5.
The Expert Advisor opens positions when several conditions for a potential short-term trend reversal are met.

The EA analyses every new bar and checks price behaviour relative to Bollinger Bands, a moving average, RSI and the recent price range. A trade is opened only when all required filters confirm a possible reversal.

Strategy logic

The following elements are used in the signal generation:

  • Bollinger Bands – detection of price movement outside the bands and possible rebound back inside the bands

  • Moving Average – estimation of short-term trend direction and strength

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) – identification of overbought and oversold conditions

  • Relative range over a defined number of bars – evaluation of volatility and candle size

The combination of these conditions defines the entry points for buy and sell positions.
The EA can work on different currency pairs and timeframes, depending on the settings and broker conditions.

Risk and trade management

The Expert Advisor includes several parameters for risk and position management:

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for each trade

  • Optional breakeven function (moving Stop Loss to entry price after a defined profit distance)

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Time filter for selecting trading hours and trading days

  • Optional hedging mode, in which both long and short positions can be managed at the same time

  • Optional smart grid component inside the hedging logic, which can open additional positions at predefined distances

  • Optional daily closing of all open positions at a specified time

Hedging and the smart grid component can increase the number of open positions and the overall drawdown. These functions should be used with conservative lot sizes and sufficient account balance.

Recommended use

  • Instrument: major and cross currency pairs; BTCUSD and XAUUSD can also be traded with appropriate settings

  • Timeframe: can be selected by the user according to the strategy and tests

  • Recommended minimum deposit: from 1,000 EUR or equivalent, higher deposits are recommended when using hedging and grid features

  • An ECN or low-spread account is preferable

Before using the EA on a real account, it is recommended to run backtests and demo tests with the chosen broker and instruments.

Live monitoring

A live signal is available for monitoring the performance of the EA under real market conditions:

AUDCAD, H1, low-risk:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306812

Important notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit.
Past performance, whether in backtests or on live accounts, does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves risk, and the user is fully responsible for the use of this software.

Reviews 19
phlenders
19
phlenders 2025.04.18 05:04 
 

Very good Profits

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Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.03.24 18:16 
 

EA dosent trade on IC Markets, so ive been scammed!! Seller, if you can makre this work i will remove this remove this review, but i doubt if you will, Swller just said make sure sure have enough margin,errrr..... i have 16000% free margin

Simon Reger
64917
Reply from developer Simon Reger 2026.04.08 15:11
It should work on IC Market. My Signal is running on IC Market with 1.000 Kapital.
Tony Crook
49
Tony Crook 2026.02.07 00:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

171254
1268
171254 2025.05.30 12:28 
 

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Michael Schuster
1664
Michael Schuster 2025.05.12 14:04 
 

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phlenders
19
phlenders 2025.04.18 05:04 
 

Very good Profits

Axhmd Almxhmwdy
316
Axhmd Almxhmwdy 2024.12.16 13:32 
 

rented this EA and i have NEVER used it on a real account because it is absolute rubbish!!! the developer replies back in like 1 week (ok maybe 4 days)... the ea hardly opens any trades. on a side note, the developer is german. we dont all speak german. he has some words in the ea settings which are in german! Save your hard earned money and please for the love of God take caution. Most EAs here are scams! NOT recommended!

Simon Reger
64917
Reply from developer Simon Reger 2025.03.05 11:34
Can you please respond with constructive criticism, then I can do something with it and possibly optimize it. And I also told you in the comments that not as many trades are opened with the low risk setting. That's not a reason for the bad rating. I told you everything transparently. As you can see on the Signal, the low risk Setting is running very well -> https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2285296
савченко сергей
109
савченко сергей 2024.06.26 05:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gabor Kovacs
68
Gabor Kovacs 2024.06.14 06:00 
 

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Simon Reger
64917
Reply from developer Simon Reger 2024.06.14 08:15
Thanks for your review
Ramadan Mohamed Ramadan Mohamed
236
Ramadan Mohamed Ramadan Mohamed 2024.05.17 20:59 
 

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65638263
737
65638263 2024.05.09 01:08 
 

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Ricardo Matias
29
Ricardo Matias 2024.05.02 14:12 
 

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Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:38 
 

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Trader Slatt
107
Trader Slatt 2024.04.13 19:05 
 

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Simon Reger
64917
Reply from developer Simon Reger 2024.05.01 21:11
There was an error in the script and a few incorrect trades were opened. I have fixed this error.
BiliP
14
BiliP 2024.04.05 12:53 
 

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Dora
58
Dora 2024.04.05 09:56 
 

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PopSchockz
45
PopSchockz 2024.03.14 11:25 
 

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Omega1991
26
Omega1991 2024.02.29 16:42 
 

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Sr2109
276
Sr2109 2024.02.29 13:25 
 

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16120246
47
16120246 2024.02.24 18:54 
 

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