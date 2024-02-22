Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor opens positions when several conditions for a potential short-term trend reversal are met.

The EA analyses every new bar and checks price behaviour relative to Bollinger Bands, a moving average, RSI and the recent price range. A trade is opened only when all required filters confirm a possible reversal.

Strategy logic

The following elements are used in the signal generation:

Bollinger Bands – detection of price movement outside the bands and possible rebound back inside the bands

Moving Average – estimation of short-term trend direction and strength

Relative Strength Index (RSI) – identification of overbought and oversold conditions

Relative range over a defined number of bars – evaluation of volatility and candle size

The combination of these conditions defines the entry points for buy and sell positions.

The EA can work on different currency pairs and timeframes, depending on the settings and broker conditions.

Risk and trade management

The Expert Advisor includes several parameters for risk and position management:

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for each trade

Optional breakeven function (moving Stop Loss to entry price after a defined profit distance)

Optional trailing stop

Time filter for selecting trading hours and trading days

Optional hedging mode, in which both long and short positions can be managed at the same time

Optional smart grid component inside the hedging logic, which can open additional positions at predefined distances

Optional daily closing of all open positions at a specified time

Hedging and the smart grid component can increase the number of open positions and the overall drawdown. These functions should be used with conservative lot sizes and sufficient account balance.

Recommended use

Instrument: major and cross currency pairs; BTCUSD and XAUUSD can also be traded with appropriate settings

Timeframe: can be selected by the user according to the strategy and tests

Recommended minimum deposit: from 1,000 EUR or equivalent, higher deposits are recommended when using hedging and grid features

An ECN or low-spread account is preferable

Before using the EA on a real account, it is recommended to run backtests and demo tests with the chosen broker and instruments.

Live monitoring

A live signal is available for monitoring the performance of the EA under real market conditions:

AUDCAD, H1, low-risk:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306812

Important notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit.

Past performance, whether in backtests or on live accounts, does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves risk, and the user is fully responsible for the use of this software.