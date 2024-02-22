Trend Reversal Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 7 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5.
The Expert Advisor opens positions when several conditions for a potential short-term trend reversal are met.
The EA analyses every new bar and checks price behaviour relative to Bollinger Bands, a moving average, RSI and the recent price range. A trade is opened only when all required filters confirm a possible reversal.
Strategy logic
The following elements are used in the signal generation:
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Bollinger Bands – detection of price movement outside the bands and possible rebound back inside the bands
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Moving Average – estimation of short-term trend direction and strength
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Relative Strength Index (RSI) – identification of overbought and oversold conditions
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Relative range over a defined number of bars – evaluation of volatility and candle size
The combination of these conditions defines the entry points for buy and sell positions.
The EA can work on different currency pairs and timeframes, depending on the settings and broker conditions.
Risk and trade management
The Expert Advisor includes several parameters for risk and position management:
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Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for each trade
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Optional breakeven function (moving Stop Loss to entry price after a defined profit distance)
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Optional trailing stop
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Time filter for selecting trading hours and trading days
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Optional hedging mode, in which both long and short positions can be managed at the same time
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Optional smart grid component inside the hedging logic, which can open additional positions at predefined distances
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Optional daily closing of all open positions at a specified time
Hedging and the smart grid component can increase the number of open positions and the overall drawdown. These functions should be used with conservative lot sizes and sufficient account balance.
Recommended use
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Instrument: major and cross currency pairs; BTCUSD and XAUUSD can also be traded with appropriate settings
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Timeframe: can be selected by the user according to the strategy and tests
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Recommended minimum deposit: from 1,000 EUR or equivalent, higher deposits are recommended when using hedging and grid features
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An ECN or low-spread account is preferable
Before using the EA on a real account, it is recommended to run backtests and demo tests with the chosen broker and instruments.
Live monitoring
A live signal is available for monitoring the performance of the EA under real market conditions:
AUDCAD, H1, low-risk:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306812
Important notice
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit.
Past performance, whether in backtests or on live accounts, does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves risk, and the user is fully responsible for the use of this software.
Very good Profits