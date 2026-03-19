Gold Pulse Scalper

Gold Pulse Scalper (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation.

Discounted price.  The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800

Live Signal VT Markets: CLICK HERE  (Coming Soon)

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type
  • Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)
  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion
  • Single Order Trading: Yes (up to 2–3 positions recommended)
  • Minimum Deposit: 200 USD for 0.01 lot (300 USD recommended for 2–3 positions)
  • Maximum Positions: 30 (2–3 recommended for a 300 USD account)
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control The EA is designed to manage a controlled number of simultaneous positions. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods. Trade entries and exits are governed by fixed stop-loss and take-profit values defined in the input parameters. A built-in cooldown system prevents overtrading after consecutive entries.

2. Risk Handling Users can configure lot size and maximum position count based on account size. The EA includes a hard safety cap that limits the maximum risk per trade relative to account balance, preventing oversized stop-losses from causing unexpected drawdowns. Trades are blocked during periods of abnormally high spreads to protect execution quality. A daily loss limit and circuit breaker system automatically pause trading after a defined number of consecutive losses.

3. Data-Driven Logic The system processes recent market data on every tick to evaluate potential trading conditions. Internal filters assess market state, session timing, and price behavior before any order is placed. No external services, online AI engines, or third-party data feeds are required for operation. All computation runs locally within MetaTrader 5.

4. Execution Module Monitors spread and trading conditions before sending any order. Verifies available margin before attempting to place a trade — no rejected orders due to insufficient funds. Includes a trailing stop system that activates automatically once a position reaches a defined profit threshold, locking in gains progressively. Re-evaluates market conditions after each trade before allowing a new entry. Forces position closure after a configurable timeout period to avoid stale open trades.

How to Start

  1. Attach Gold Pulse Scalper to a XAUUSD M5 chart.
  2. Set your preferred lot size and maximum positions in the input parameters.
  3. Enable algo-trading in MetaTrader 5.
  4. The EA will begin monitoring and operate according to its internal rules.

For ECN brokers such as IC Markets, use a Raw Spread or True ECN account for best results. A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Usage Notes

Trading frequency may vary. There can be periods when no trades are opened, depending on market conditions and internal filter states. Results depend on broker execution quality, spreads, VPS stability, and overall market volatility. It is strongly recommended to test different configurations in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before deploying to a live account. The EA is designed for ECN-type brokers. Performance on market-maker or fixed-spread brokers may differ. A minimum account balance of 200 USD is required for safe operation at 0.01 lot size. A balance of 300 USD or more is recommended when running 2–3 simultaneous positions.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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