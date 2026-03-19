Gold Pulse Scalper (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation.

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Supported Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD

: XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type

IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)

M5 (Recommended) Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion

Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion Single Order Trading: Yes (up to 2–3 positions recommended)

Yes (up to 2–3 positions recommended) Minimum Deposit: 200 USD for 0.01 lot (300 USD recommended for 2–3 positions)

200 USD for 0.01 lot (300 USD recommended for 2–3 positions) Maximum Positions: 30 (2–3 recommended for a 300 USD account)

30 (2–3 recommended for a 300 USD account) Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset

Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control The EA is designed to manage a controlled number of simultaneous positions. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods. Trade entries and exits are governed by fixed stop-loss and take-profit values defined in the input parameters. A built-in cooldown system prevents overtrading after consecutive entries.

2. Risk Handling Users can configure lot size and maximum position count based on account size. The EA includes a hard safety cap that limits the maximum risk per trade relative to account balance, preventing oversized stop-losses from causing unexpected drawdowns. Trades are blocked during periods of abnormally high spreads to protect execution quality. A daily loss limit and circuit breaker system automatically pause trading after a defined number of consecutive losses.

3. Data-Driven Logic The system processes recent market data on every tick to evaluate potential trading conditions. Internal filters assess market state, session timing, and price behavior before any order is placed. No external services, online AI engines, or third-party data feeds are required for operation. All computation runs locally within MetaTrader 5.

4. Execution Module Monitors spread and trading conditions before sending any order. Verifies available margin before attempting to place a trade — no rejected orders due to insufficient funds. Includes a trailing stop system that activates automatically once a position reaches a defined profit threshold, locking in gains progressively. Re-evaluates market conditions after each trade before allowing a new entry. Forces position closure after a configurable timeout period to avoid stale open trades.

How to Start

Attach Gold Pulse Scalper to a XAUUSD M5 chart. Set your preferred lot size and maximum positions in the input parameters. Enable algo-trading in MetaTrader 5. The EA will begin monitoring and operate according to its internal rules.

For ECN brokers such as IC Markets, use a Raw Spread or True ECN account for best results. A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Usage Notes

Trading frequency may vary. There can be periods when no trades are opened, depending on market conditions and internal filter states. Results depend on broker execution quality, spreads, VPS stability, and overall market volatility. It is strongly recommended to test different configurations in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before deploying to a live account. The EA is designed for ECN-type brokers. Performance on market-maker or fixed-spread brokers may differ. A minimum account balance of 200 USD is required for safe operation at 0.01 lot size. A balance of 300 USD or more is recommended when running 2–3 simultaneous positions.