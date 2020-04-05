ICT Sentinel
- Experts
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- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor
Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align.
Advantages
- Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart
- Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots)
- Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder
- Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection
- Session and news filters, dynamic spread protection
- Live on-chart dashboard (balance, equity, drawdown, win rate, profit factor)
- Clean Strategy Tester logs
Input groups: General, Sessions, Signal Detection, Liquidity, Spread & News Filters, Risk Management, Trade Management — each with clearly labeled parameters and default values.