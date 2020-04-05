ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor

Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align.

Advantages

Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart

Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots)

Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder

Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection

Session and news filters, dynamic spread protection

Live on-chart dashboard (balance, equity, drawdown, win rate, profit factor)

Clean Strategy Tester logs

Input groups: General, Sessions, Signal Detection, Liquidity, Spread & News Filters, Risk Management, Trade Management — each with clearly labeled parameters and default values.