ICT Sentinel

ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor

Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align.

Advantages

  • Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart
  • Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots)
  • Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder
  • Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection
  • Session and news filters, dynamic spread protection
  • Live on-chart dashboard (balance, equity, drawdown, win rate, profit factor)
  • Clean Strategy Tester logs

Input groups: General, Sessions, Signal Detection, Liquidity, Spread & News Filters, Risk Management, Trade Management — each with clearly labeled parameters and default values.


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GoldSynth — Structured Grid EA for XAUUSD GoldSynth is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a disciplined grid architecture to capture price movement across both directions, without martingale, without progressive lot multiplication, and without gambling logic. Every trade is governed by strict rules — making GoldSynth a reliable, transparent tool for serious traders. How It Works GoldSynth opens positions at calculated grid levels above and below the curren
SmartZone Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
SmartZone Sentinel — Multi-Symbol Smart Money Concepts EA Trade Smart Money Concepts across multiple symbols at once — with confluence-gated entries, automatic risk management, and real-time Telegram alerts. SmartZone Sentinel scans as many symbols as you choose, in parallel, looking for institutional-style setups: break of structure, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and order block mitigation. It only acts when multiple signals line up — not on a single indicator firing — and once a trade is
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