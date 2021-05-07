MAO Trade X MT5

This FX indicator shows exactly when you need to buy or sell a position and is based on moving average indicator (golden cross and dead cross). If a golden cross or dead cross is detected, arrows will appear and an alert will sound. If you see the up arrow , the price will go up . When there appear down arrow , the price will go down . So you can decide easily buy or sell based on the information which you can gain from moving average! You can adjust the period in parameter settings. Default nu