MAO Trade X MT5

MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator.

Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted.

MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.

May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5.

Good luck.

=== Inquiries ===

E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Golden Cross and Dead Cross Indicator
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This FX indicator shows exactly when you need to buy or sell a position and is based on moving average indicator (golden cross and dead cross). If a golden cross or dead cross is detected, arrows will appear and an alert will sound. If you see the up arrow , the price will go up . When there appear down arrow , the price will go down . So you can decide easily buy or sell based on the information which you can gain from moving average! You can adjust the period in parameter settings. Default nu
Golden Cross and Dead Cross Indicator 2
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This indicator indicates trend with thick blue and red LINE based on Golden cross, Dead cross, and MACD. You can adjust the number freely in parameter settings(MA Period, MACD Value). Thus, you can adjust this indicator to your trading currency type, period, and so on. This indicator's default number is suited for   USD/JPY   M30   or   H1   trade.  This indicator's default number is set for USDJPY. So if you want to use this indicator with other currency pair, or time frame, please change it t
The Morning Star FX
Yu Xin Pu
Indicators
The Morning Star This indicator is based on the MorningStar. You can find easily when you should get the position of BUY. Also, you can adjust the parameter settings. *What is the Morningstar? -- https://btntechfx.com/?product=301 HOW TO USE Blue UP Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.) This indicator is useable when you use M15 or H1  indicator. (We do not recommend using this indicator in other time flame.) *Indicators are displayed when using  live charts instead of str
DIP Indicator Oshime
Yu Xin Pu
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DIP Indicator Oshime This indicator is based on Oshimegai(buying on the dips). This is based on Moving Average line so this indicator indicates the lines based on long term trend and short term trend. So this indicator is helpful when you trade with a short time flames. Therefore, you can find easily in M5 or M15 and M30 flame when you should get the positions of sell or buy. HOW TO USE Blue   UP   Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.) *What is Oshimegai(buying on dips)?-
UsdJpy EA X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
UsdJpy EA X This Expert Advisor make you enable to be a Master Trader with USDJPY!!  This Expert Advisor is made only for USDJPY H1 Trade. We do not recommend using this EA with other time flame. We recommend to use this EA with Alpari! This is the signal made by this EA. Link-- https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/981444?source=Site+Profile -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- P
Red EA X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Red EA X This Expert Advisor is useful for H1  trade. Generally, we recommend to use this Expert Advisor with USDJPY trade! We added Account Initial Money Protect function!(AIMP) This function will protect your account's initial deposit, so you will not lose your initial money! HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1 time flame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for H1  trade!
UsdJpy Pro
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for     H1   trade! We d
UsdJpy Pro 2
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please   change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use   H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for       H1   trad
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Moving Average Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Moving Average Trade X is an EA based on Moving Average. Moving Average parameters such as BuyMovingAveragePeriod1, BuyMovingAverageMAShift1, BuyMovingAverageShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyMovingAveragePeriod2, BuyMovingAverageMAShift2, BuyMovingAverageShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyMovingAveragePeriod3, BuyMovingAverageMAShift3, BuyMovingAverageShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, BuyMovingAveragePeriod4, BuyMovingAverageMAShift4, BuyMovingAverageShift4, BuyCandlestickShift4, SellMovingAveragePer
MACD Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MACD Trade X is an EA based on MACD. MACD parameters such as Sell & Buy FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA and Shift can be adjusted. MACD Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MACD Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Bears Power Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Bears Power Trade X is an EA based on Bears Power. Bears Power parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. Bears Power Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Bears Power Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
RSI Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
RSI Trade X is an EA based on Relative Strength Index. Relative Strength Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. RSI Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through RSI Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Fractals Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Fractals Trade X is an EA based on Fractals. Fractals parameters such as FractalsShift1, MovingAveragePeriod1, MovingAverageMAShift1, MovingAverageShift1, FractalsShift2, MovingAveragePeriod2, MovingAverageMAShift2, MovingAverageShift2, FractalsShift3, MovingAveragePeriod3, MovingAverageMAShift3, MovingAverageShift3, and RSIPeriod1, RSIShift1, RSIValue1 can be adjusted. Fractals Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your t
Momentum Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Momentum Trade X is an EA based on Momentum. Momentum parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. Momentum Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Momentum Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
MAO Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as BuyFastEMA, BuySlowEMA, BuyMACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellFastEMA, SellSlowEMA, SellMACDSMA, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Bollinger Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Bollinger Trade   X is an EA based on Bollinger Bands. Bollinger parameters such as Sell & Buy Period, Deviations, Bands Shift, Candlestick Index, and Shift can be adjusted. Bollinger Trade  X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Bollinger Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Golden Cross Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Golden Cross Trade X is an EA based on Golden Cross. Golden Cross parameters such as BuyMovingAveragePeriod1, BuyMovingAverageMAShift1, BuyMovingAverageShift1, BuyMovingAveragePeriod2, BuyMovingAverageMAShift2, BuyMovingAverageShift2,   SellMovingAveragePeriod1, SellMovingAverageMAShift1, SellMovingAverageShift1, SellMovingAveragePeriod2, SellMovingAverageMAShift2, and SellMovingAverageShift2 can be adjusted. Golden Cross Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology
ADM Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
ADM Trade X is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as BuyPeriod1, BuyShift1, BuyPeriod2, BuyShift2, SellPeriod1, SellShift1, SellPeriod2 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Parabolic SAR Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Parabolic SAR Trade X is an EA based on Parabolic SAR. Parabolic SAR parameters such as Step1, Maximum1, Shift1, CandlestickShift1, Step2, Maximum2, Shift2, and CandlestickShift2 can be adjusted. Parabolic SAR Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Parabolic SAR Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Envelopes Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Envelopes Trade X is an EA based on Envelopes. Envelopes parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyMAShift, BuyDeviation, BuyShift, BuyCandlestickShift, SellPeriod, SellMAShift, SellDeviation, SellShift and SellCandlestickShift can be adjusted. Envelopes Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Envelopes Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
CCI Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
CCI Trade X is an EA based on Commodity Channel Index. Commodity Channel Index parameters such as BuyShift, SlowEMA, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted. CCI Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through CCI Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Ichimoku Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen1, Kijunsen1, SenkouSpanB1, BuyShift1, Tenkansen2, Kijunsen2, SenkouSpanB2, BuyShift2, Tenkansen3, Kijunsen3, SenkouSpanB3, SellShift1, Tenkansen4, Kijunsen4, SenkouSpanB4 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X. Good lu
Awesome Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Awesome Trade X is an EA based on Awesome Oscillator. Awesome Oscillator parameters such as BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Awesome Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Awesome Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
New York Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Money Flow X is an EA based on Money Flow Index. Money Flow Index parameters such as BuyShift, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted. Money Flow Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Money Flow Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Peanut Indicator
Yu Xin Pu
Indicators
Peanut Indicator This indicator indicates trend with thick blue and red LINE based on Golden cross, Dead cross, and MACD. You can adjust the number freely in parameter settings(MA Period, MACD Value). Thus, you can adjust this indicator to your trading currency type, period, and so on. This indicator's default number is suited for     USD/JPY     M30   or     H1   trade.  HOW TO USE GREEN LINE:RISE, BUY RED LINE:FALL, SELL Parameters(Customizable) MAPeriod1 (Short term) MAPeriod2 (Long term) MAC
DIP Indicator Oshime MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Indicators
DIP Indicator Oshime   DIP Indicator Oshime This indicator is based on Oshimegai(buying on the dips). This is based on Moving Average line so this indicator indicates the lines based on long term trend and short term trend. So this indicator is helpful when you trade with a short time flames. Therefore, you can find easily in   M5   or   M15   and   M30   flame when you should get the positions of sell or buy. HOW TO USE Blue   UP   Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.) Pa
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