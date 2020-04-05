StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper

Structure Flow Expert MT5

Overview & Strategy Overview

Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX).

The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditions:

Trend Mode: Activates when the higher timeframe shows a strong directional trend (high ADX readings and aligned EMAs). It enters trades following structural breakouts and retests confirmed by candlestick direction and tick volume. Range Mode: Activates during consolidation phases (low ADX readings) and trades bounce/rejection patterns at the boundaries of key support and resistance levels.

Additionally, the EA features a dynamic structural mapping engine and a strict risk control module that manages position sizing, spread thresholds, and volatility constraints via ATR.

Input Parameters Breakdown

Below is the detailed explanation of each input parameter exactly as displayed in the MetaTrader 5 inputs tab:

TIMEFRAMES

Higher TF for context: Higher timeframe used to determine overall market trend and macro structure.

Execution TF: Lower timeframe used for candlestick patterns, volume validation, and precise trade execution.

EMA SETTINGS

Fast EMA Higher period: Period for the fast EMA on the context timeframe.

Slow EMA Higher period: Period for the slow EMA on the context timeframe.

Fast EMA Execution period: Period for the fast EMA on the execution timeframe.

Slow EMA Execution period: Period for the slow EMA on the execution timeframe.

ADX SETTINGS

ADX Higher period: Period for the ADX indicator on the context timeframe.

ADX Higher threshold: trend: ADX level on the context timeframe above which the market is classified as trending.

ADX Higher threshold: range: ADX level on the context timeframe below which the market is classified as ranging.

ADX Excecution period: Period for the ADX indicator on the execution timeframe.

ADX Execution threshold: trend: ADX threshold on the execution timeframe used to validate micro-trends.

STRUCTURE SETTINGS

Buffer = ATR(10) * this mult: ATR multiplier used to add a buffer/tolerance zone around support and resistance levels.

Max SL = ATR * this (rejects stale S/R): Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance measured in ATR multiples. Rejects entries if the required Stop Loss is too wide or far from structure.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk % per trade: Percentage of total account balance risked on each individual trade.

Risk:Reward ratio (TP = SL * this): Risk-to-Reward ratio used to calculate Take Profit distance relative to Stop Loss.

Trailing activates at SL * this: Profit distance (as a multiple of initial SL) required to trigger the Trailing Stop function.

Trailing distance = SL * this: Distance kept between the trailing Stop Loss and current market price once active.

Maximum lot size per trade: Hard cap on maximum volume (lots) allowed per order.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Magic number: Unique identifier allowing the EA to manage its trades independently.

Max trades per day: Maximum number of trades allowed within a single trading day. Trading resumes on the next session.

Max spread in points: Maximum allowable spread in points. Trades are skipped if the broker's current spread exceeds this limit.

Usage notes

• Default parameters are calibrated to pass the MQL5 Market validator. For live trading on XAUUSD, it is recommended to use the XAU/USD parameters listed above.

• The EA operates one position per symbol at a time.

• The daily trade counter resets at server midnight.

Recommended for use on low-spread accounts, especially on M1.