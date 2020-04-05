StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper

Structure Flow Expert MT5

Overview & Strategy Overview

Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX).

The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditions:

  1. Trend Mode: Activates when the higher timeframe shows a strong directional trend (high ADX readings and aligned EMAs). It enters trades following structural breakouts and retests confirmed by candlestick direction and tick volume.
  2. Range Mode: Activates during consolidation phases (low ADX readings) and trades bounce/rejection patterns at the boundaries of key support and resistance levels.

Additionally, the EA features a dynamic structural mapping engine and a strict risk control module that manages position sizing, spread thresholds, and volatility constraints via ATR.

Input Parameters Breakdown

Below is the detailed explanation of each input parameter exactly as displayed in the MetaTrader 5 inputs tab:

TIMEFRAMES

  • Higher TF for context: Higher timeframe used to determine overall market trend and macro structure.
  • Execution TF: Lower timeframe used for candlestick patterns, volume validation, and precise trade execution.

EMA SETTINGS

  • Fast EMA Higher period: Period for the fast EMA on the context timeframe.
  • Slow EMA Higher period: Period for the slow EMA on the context timeframe.
  • Fast EMA Execution period: Period for the fast EMA on the execution timeframe.
  • Slow EMA Execution period: Period for the slow EMA on the execution timeframe.

ADX SETTINGS

  • ADX Higher period: Period for the ADX indicator on the context timeframe.
  • ADX Higher threshold: trend: ADX level on the context timeframe above which the market is classified as trending.
  • ADX Higher threshold: range: ADX level on the context timeframe below which the market is classified as ranging.
  • ADX Excecution period: Period for the ADX indicator on the execution timeframe.
  • ADX Execution threshold: trend: ADX threshold on the execution timeframe used to validate micro-trends.

STRUCTURE SETTINGS

  • Buffer = ATR(10) * this mult: ATR multiplier used to add a buffer/tolerance zone around support and resistance levels.
  • Max SL = ATR * this (rejects stale S/R): Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance measured in ATR multiples. Rejects entries if the required Stop Loss is too wide or far from structure.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of total account balance risked on each individual trade.
  • Risk:Reward ratio (TP = SL * this): Risk-to-Reward ratio used to calculate Take Profit distance relative to Stop Loss.
  • Trailing activates at SL * this: Profit distance (as a multiple of initial SL) required to trigger the Trailing Stop function.
  • Trailing distance = SL * this: Distance kept between the trailing Stop Loss and current market price once active.
  • Maximum lot size per trade: Hard cap on maximum volume (lots) allowed per order.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Magic number: Unique identifier allowing the EA to manage its trades independently.
  • Max trades per day: Maximum number of trades allowed within a single trading day. Trading resumes on the next session.
  • Max spread in points: Maximum allowable spread in points. Trades are skipped if the broker's current spread exceeds this limit.

 

Usage notes

•       Default parameters are calibrated to pass the MQL5 Market validator. For live trading on XAUUSD, it is recommended to use the XAU/USD parameters listed above.

•       The EA operates one position per symbol at a time.

•       The daily trade counter resets at server midnight.

 

Recommended for use on low-spread accounts, especially on M1.


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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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