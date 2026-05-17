Automate Gold

I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies (Supertrend, Breakout, and Mean Reversion) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition.

Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction(optional), dynamic risk management (low, medium and high), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise.

Plug and play no set file needed. Adjust lotsize to fixed or Auto

What sets me apart:

  • Three complementary strategies that rotate based on market conditions, ensuring I'm always trading with the environment, never against it
  • Machine Learning integration ( ON/OFF) that learns from every trade, continuously refining entry confidence and position sizing
  • Dynamic risk engine with three risk levels (Low, Medium, High) that automatically adjusts to volatility, session quality, and recent performance
  • Smart Recovery System that responds intelligently to drawdowns not with panic, but with precision
  • Advance filters layered on every signal for an extra edge before any trade is placed
  • Full automation with manual override trade your way, or let me handle everything

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: IC Markets or any broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
  • Minimum deposit: $500 with 1:500 leverage
  • Recommended deposit: $1000 with 1:500 leverage
  • Leverage: At least 1:100, with 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Any
  • VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation
  • Timeframe:H1
Back tested from 2022-2026

      I don't chase noise. I don't overtrade. I wait for high-probability alignment across multiple strategies and filters, then execute with discipline.

      Set me up, define your risk tolerance, and let me do what I was built to do trade gold, intelligently.


      DISCLAIMER

      Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and commodities such as gold carries a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments can go down as well as up, and you may lose more than your initial deposit.

      Before using this EA with real funds, you are strongly advised to:

      • Test thoroughly on a demo account first
      • Fully understand the risks involved in leveraged trading
      • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

      Trade responsibly. Protect your capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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      Yuvanmtb
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      Yuvanmtb 2026.07.03 09:49 
       

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      Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
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      Reply from developer Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba 2026.07.03 11:26
      Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave a review, Yuvanmtb! I truly appreciate your support and am thrilled to hear that Automate Gold has been helping with your Gold/USD trading. Feedback like this motivates me to keep improving and delivering reliable tools for traders like you. Wishing you continued success in your trades, Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions or suggestions!
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