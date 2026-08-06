Momentum Scalper Stop

Momentum Scalper Stop is a high-speed, fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for fast-paced trading environments. It specializes in capturing explosive price movements and momentum breakouts on low timeframes (M1).

By using an advanced Straddle Strategy, the EA instantly deploys pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) around the current market price, waiting to catch rapid spikes caused by high volatility or news events.

This EA is heavily optimized for major instruments with high liquidity and volatility, such as XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 time frame.

Key Features:

  • Instant Auto-Refresh: Once a trade hits Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL), the EA immediately recalculates and replaces the straddle trap to catch the next market wave without waiting for a new candle.

  • Dual-Layer Profit Protection: 1. Smart Break-Even: Automatically shifts the Stop Loss into a secured profit zone (+2 pips) the moment the trade goes in your favor (+5 pips), ensuring a risk-free run. 2. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Continuously trails the market price as the profit grows to maximize returns from strong trends.

  • Spread Control: Filters out unfavorable market entries during high-spread periods to prevent slippage.

  • One-Chart Setup: Easy to set up with simple, plug-and-play inputs.

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

  • Broker Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts with fast execution.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to minimize latency for optimal scalping performance.

Input Parameters Guide:

  • LotSize: Trading lot size for each position.

  • DistancePips: The distance (in pips) to place pending Buy/Sell Stop orders from the live market price.

  • TakeProfitPips: The main target profit.

  • StopLossPips: Initial emergency stop loss.

  • UseBreakEven: Enable/Disable the profit lock feature.

  • TriggerProfitPips: Target profit level to activate the Break-Even lock.

  • LockProfitPips: Amount of profit secured when Break-Even triggers.

  • UseTrailing: Enable/Disable active trailing stop.


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