Gold Injection EA MT5

Gold Injection EA for MetaTrader 5

Product Overview

Gold Injection EA is an automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

The Expert Advisor combines grid trading techniques with configurable money management and basket management features. It provides flexible settings that allow traders to adapt the EA according to different account sizes, broker conditions, and individual risk preferences.

Gold Injection EA supports automatic trade management while giving users control over important parameters such as position sizing, basket protection, drawdown limits, spread filtering, trading schedules, and economic news filtering.

Key Features

Automated trading for XAUUSD

Configurable grid trading system

Automatic and fixed lot sizing

Basket Stop Loss management

Basket Take Profit management

Basket Trailing Profit

Drawdown protection

Maximum spread filter

Weekly trading schedule

Friday position closing option

Built-in economic news filter

Compatible with Gold symbols using different price formats

Trading Configuration

The EA includes configurable settings that allow users to customize trading according to their own strategy.

Available options include automatic lot calculation, fixed lot size, maximum grid positions, basket management, drawdown protection, spread limits, trading schedule configuration, and news event filtering.

Default parameters are included and may be modified according to broker specifications and personal risk preferences.

Recommended Trading Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

VPS: Recommended

The required account size depends on the selected trading parameters, broker requirements, leverage, and market volatility.

Broker Compatibility

Gold Injection EA has been tested under different trading environments, including brokers that use various Gold pricing formats.

Trading conditions such as spreads, commissions, execution speed, contract specifications, and available historical data may differ between brokers. Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to perform testing with your broker's historical data using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then verify the configuration on a demo account.

Installation

Copy the Expert Advisor file into the MQL5/Experts directory. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window. Open a chart for XAUUSD or GOLD. Attach Gold Injection EA to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Review and adjust the input settings if required.

Important Information

Gold Injection EA is intended for automated trading on XAUUSD. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, account configuration, leverage, spread, and the selected input parameters.

Users are encouraged to optimize settings according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance before trading on a live account.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant financial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Gold Injection EA does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Trading results vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, leverage, account balance, and user-selected settings.

Backtesting and demo trading are provided for evaluation purposes only and should not be considered an indication of future performance.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and make sure you fully understand the risks involved before using it on a live trading account.