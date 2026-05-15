Gold Injection EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Injection EA for MetaTrader 5
Product Overview
Gold Injection EA is an automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
The Expert Advisor combines grid trading techniques with configurable money management and basket management features. It provides flexible settings that allow traders to adapt the EA according to different account sizes, broker conditions, and individual risk preferences.
Gold Injection EA supports automatic trade management while giving users control over important parameters such as position sizing, basket protection, drawdown limits, spread filtering, trading schedules, and economic news filtering.
Key Features
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Automated trading for XAUUSD
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Configurable grid trading system
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Automatic and fixed lot sizing
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Basket Stop Loss management
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Basket Take Profit management
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Basket Trailing Profit
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Drawdown protection
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Maximum spread filter
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Weekly trading schedule
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Friday position closing option
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Built-in economic news filter
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Compatible with Gold symbols using different price formats
Trading Configuration
The EA includes configurable settings that allow users to customize trading according to their own strategy.
Available options include automatic lot calculation, fixed lot size, maximum grid positions, basket management, drawdown protection, spread limits, trading schedule configuration, and news event filtering.
Default parameters are included and may be modified according to broker specifications and personal risk preferences.
Recommended Trading Environment
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Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Account Type: Hedging
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Leverage: 1:500 or higher
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VPS: Recommended
The required account size depends on the selected trading parameters, broker requirements, leverage, and market volatility.
Broker Compatibility
Gold Injection EA has been tested under different trading environments, including brokers that use various Gold pricing formats.
Trading conditions such as spreads, commissions, execution speed, contract specifications, and available historical data may differ between brokers. Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to perform testing with your broker's historical data using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then verify the configuration on a demo account.
Installation
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Copy the Expert Advisor file into the MQL5/Experts directory.
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Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window.
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Open a chart for XAUUSD or GOLD.
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Attach Gold Injection EA to the chart.
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Enable Algo Trading.
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Review and adjust the input settings if required.
Important Information
Gold Injection EA is intended for automated trading on XAUUSD. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, account configuration, leverage, spread, and the selected input parameters.
Users are encouraged to optimize settings according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance before trading on a live account.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves significant financial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Gold Injection EA does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Trading results vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, leverage, account balance, and user-selected settings.
Backtesting and demo trading are provided for evaluation purposes only and should not be considered an indication of future performance.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and make sure you fully understand the risks involved before using it on a live trading account.
Gold Injection has shown impressive results and has performed better than many well-known EAs in the community. A well-designed EA that opens trades only when its market conditions are met, which helps reduce unnecessary entries.