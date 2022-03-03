Black Wolf MT5
- Mike Pascal Plavonil
- Version: 2.16
- Updated: 21 January 2025
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.
|Recommend pairs
|EURUSD,GBPUSD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY
|Time Frame
| M15
|Recommend deposit
|1000 usd or 1000 cents
|Recommend settings
|Default
SETTINGS
- Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)
- Lot size - lot size
- Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
- Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell
- Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions
- Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes
- Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
- Take profit - take profit in pips
- Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips
- Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips
- Max positions - maximum positions per direction
- Distance - distance between positions
- Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders
- Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction
- Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close
- Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals
I bought this bot. But I cant not contact Mike Pascal Plavonil for Bot installation assistance ???