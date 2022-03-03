Black Wolf MT5

3

EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.
Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY
Time Frame  M15
 Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents
 Recommend settings   Default

SETTINGS

  • Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)
  • Lot size - lot size
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
  • Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell
  • Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions
  • Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
  • Take profit - take profit in pips
  • Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips 
  • Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips 
  • Max positions - maximum positions per direction
  • Distance - distance between positions
  • Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders
  • Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction
  • Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close
  • Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals
Reviews 4
Quoc Do Nguyen
137
Quoc Do Nguyen 2025.02.14 11:45 
 

I bought this bot. But I cant not contact Mike Pascal Plavonil for Bot installation assistance ???

dinh tuan
23
dinh tuan 2026.01.06 03:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

guymustoo
70
guymustoo 2025.12.07 17:01 
 

Is anyone experiencing the same, ??? I should've known before buying this. With the recommenced developer settings on xauusd 15M, the EA running massive draw downs in the end negating the equity completely or partially. I dont know if I can trust the EA to run on live account. I downloaded a copy cat version of the software by mistake thinking it was from the original developer. Somehow that worked great, but again was too risky because there was no way to control the settings on that EA. History Quality: 100% Bars: 723 Ticks: 1310012 Symbols: 1 Total Net Profit: -272.76 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 272.76 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 299.58 Gross Profit: 1 258.70 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 1 373.42 (85.80%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 963.14 (82.78%) Gross Loss: -1 531.46 Balance Drawdown Relative: 85.80% (1 373.42) Equity Drawdown Relative: 82.78% (963.14) Profit Factor: 0.82 Expected Payoff: -1.00 Margin Level: 41.99% Recovery Factor: -0.28 Sharpe Ratio: -4.83 Z-Score: -3.27 (99.74%) AHPR: 0.9984 (-0.16%) LR Correlation: 0.91 OnTester result: 0 GHPR: 0.9971 (-0.29%) LR Standard Error: 129.06 Total Trades: 273 Short Trades (won %): 101 (76.24%) Long Trades (won %): 172 (76.16%) Total Deals: 546 Profit Trades (% of total): 208 (76.19%) Loss Trades (% of total): 65 (23.81%) Largest profit trade: 16.58 Largest loss trade: -236.74 Average profit trade: 6.05 Average loss trade: -23.56 Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (170.13) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 373.42) Maximal consecutive profit (count): 170.13 (25) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -1 373.42 (6) Average consecutive wins: 5 Average consecutive losses: 2

I back tested on $500 account with 1:100 equity those the default settings on MT5 for leverage. Is anyone out there who is using this EA can anyone help with the actual settings that work???? I seen the negative reviews before buying this but didn't really pay attention because people complain. But I found out the hard way, these people are complaining correctly. Well I'm having same experience, and i guess the developer doesn't give a hoot anymore!!!!! Maybe we should all get our money back. #UTTER DISAPPOINTMENT, I thought this EA would be better than the copycat version, but it is worse, much worse! No wonder why the developer wont reply back to people complaining.

rtrader9622
49
rtrader9622 2025.11.02 04:52 
 

I bought this and making losses losses and losses, no way to control losses and no set file is provided.

Quoc Do Nguyen
137
Quoc Do Nguyen 2025.02.14 11:45 
 

I bought this bot. But I cant not contact Mike Pascal Plavonil for Bot installation assistance ???

Mike Pascal Plavonil
12714
Reply from developer Mike Pascal Plavonil 2025.02.15 07:59
Hello
I sent you a private message
