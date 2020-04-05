Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.





The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session.





Main features:





- EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5

- M15 trend confirmation

- ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters

- Real pullback detection

- Recovery candle confirmation

- One trade per market impulse

- ATR-based structural Stop Loss

- Automatic risk-based position sizing

- Daily trade limit

- Consecutive loss protection

- Maximum spread filter

- Daily and total drawdown protection

- Visual information panel

- Exact reason displayed when trading is blocked





Recommended setup:





Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Initial risk: 0.10% per trade

Trading style: intraday trend following





The trading windows use the broker server time and can be adjusted in the Expert Advisor inputs.





The system does not use:





- Martingale

- Grid

- Loss averaging

- Trades without Stop Loss

- Lot recovery systems





All main parameters can be adjusted from the Expert Advisor settings.





Recommendations:





- Confirm the broker server time

- Run a backtest before use

- Test the EA on a demo account

- Use moderate risk

- Use a broker with stable XAUUSD spreads





Results may vary depending on the broker, spread, commissions, execution, symbol specifications and server time.





Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk and losses are possible.