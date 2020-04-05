Gold Dual Window

Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session.

Main features:

- EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5
- M15 trend confirmation
- ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters
- Real pullback detection
- Recovery candle confirmation
- One trade per market impulse
- ATR-based structural Stop Loss
- Automatic risk-based position sizing
- Daily trade limit
- Consecutive loss protection
- Maximum spread filter
- Daily and total drawdown protection
- Visual information panel
- Exact reason displayed when trading is blocked

Recommended setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Initial risk: 0.10% per trade
Trading style: intraday trend following

The trading windows use the broker server time and can be adjusted in the Expert Advisor inputs.

The system does not use:

- Martingale
- Grid
- Loss averaging
- Trades without Stop Loss
- Lot recovery systems

All main parameters can be adjusted from the Expert Advisor settings.

Recommendations:

- Confirm the broker server time
- Run a backtest before use
- Test the EA on a demo account
- Use moderate risk
- Use a broker with stable XAUUSD spreads

Results may vary depending on the broker, spread, commissions, execution, symbol specifications and server time.

Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk and losses are possible.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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