Dual RSI
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi.
- Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30
- small rsi preset at 4 is below 10
for buy bullish signals .
- Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70
- small rsi preset at 4 is above 90
for sell bearish signals .
- Includes mobile and terminal alerts.
draws lines when alerts.
This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
Индикатор , наверное , хороший ,- он мне подал идею другого варианта использования SRI .