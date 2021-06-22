Panda Fractal Symbols

This indicator displays fractal symbols and bars

Use this indicator to show different symbols for bearish and bullish fractals:

  • Choose from 144 symbols (refer to table below)

  • Colors, size and offset of fractals can be modified

  • Fractal price bar or candle color can be changed

  • Hide fractals and show fractal price bar only

  • Frequency in fractal calculation can be changed


How to use

1. Select which symbols to use for bearish and bullish fractals;

2. Select which colors to use for bearish and bullish fractals;

3. Select the frequency of fractals to show or use the standard settings.

4. Save in a template.


Panda toolbox: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/briancus/seller



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Gloria Sarpong
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Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 20:20 
 

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