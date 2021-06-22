Panda Fractal Symbols
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 4 March 2023
This indicator displays fractal symbols and bars
Use this indicator to show different symbols for bearish and bullish fractals:
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Choose from 144 symbols (refer to table below)
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Colors, size and offset of fractals can be modified
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Fractal price bar or candle color can be changed
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Hide fractals and show fractal price bar only
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Frequency in fractal calculation can be changed
How to use
1. Select which symbols to use for bearish and bullish fractals;
2. Select which colors to use for bearish and bullish fractals;
3. Select the frequency of fractals to show or use the standard settings.
4. Save in a template.
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Panda toolbox: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/briancus/seller
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