Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5

4.79

This indicator identifies the most popular Harmonic Patterns which predict market reversal points. These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /  Free MT4 Version

Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard)

Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators

Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Functionality
Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart
Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on a dashboard
Supported Symbols
Single symbol at a time
Multiple symbols simultaneously
Supported Timeframes
Single timeframe at a time
Multiple timeframes simultaneously
User Interface
Basic chart display with pattern markings
Advanced, interactive dashboard with summary and details of patterns across symbols and timeframes
Notification System
Alerts for detected patterns on the current chart
Alerts for detected patterns across all monitored symbols and timeframes
Customization Options
Basic customization (e.g., pattern types, sensitivity)
Extensive customization (e.g., symbols, timeframes, pattern types, alert settings)
Performance Impact
Light impact on terminal due to single symbol/timeframe analysis
Higher impact on terminal due to multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis
Ease of Use
 Simple to use for traders focused on one symbol/timeframe
Requires configuration but provides a broader market overview
Application Suitable for traders focusing on specific symbols or timeframes Ideal for traders who need to monitor multiple markets simultaneously for trading opportunities

In addition, this indicator has a built-in market entry signal as well as various take profits and stop losses. It should be noted that although the harmonic pattern indicator can provide buy/sell signals on its own, it is advisable to confirm these signals using other technical indicators. For example, you may consider using oscillators such as the RSI or MACD to confirm the direction of the trend and the strength of momentum before making a buy/sell.


Harmonic Patterns Included

  • Gartley
  • Butterfly
  • Bat
  • Crab
  • Shark
  • Cypher
  • ABCD

Main Inputs

  • Max allowed deviation (%): this parameter refers to the tolerance allowed for the formation of a harmonic pattern. This parameter determines how much the structure of the harmonic pattern can vary without the indicator discarding it as a valid formation. Thus, setting a higher percentage would allow more flexibility in pattern identification, while a lower value would be more restrictive. For example: if you set a value of 30% then the indicator will consider as valid formations that fit the proportions of the pattern within a range of ±30% of the current price.
  • Depth: this parameter determines the minimum number of bars that must be present in each wave of the harmonic pattern for it to be considered as such. That is, how many bars must be present in the upward or downward movement for the indicator to recognize it as a wave. Higher values imply longer patterns and vice versa.
  • Deviation:  deviation refers to the maximum amount of deviation allowed in price between the two oscillations (peaks or troughs) of a wave to still be considered valid. Therefore, a higher deviation will allow a greater margin of difference between the prices of the peaks or valleys.
  • Backstep:  This parameter specifies how many bars backwards the indicator will look for to determine whether a point is a valid high or low. In other words, it indicates how many backward bars to consider when plotting the zigzag line.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal
  • Email alert: email alert
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone
*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*

The buy and sell signals are defined as a buffer for people who want to use it in an Expert Advisor.

Buy Signal Buffer = 6

Sell Signal Buffer = 7

Warning: Using the second input you can choose whether the indicator will repaint or have a delay. If you set it to delay, then the indicator will not adjust its signal after the pattern is formed. This option may be preferable for traders who are looking to avoid false signals and want greater consistency in their trades. However, it should be noted that a delayed indicator may lose sensitivity and the ability to adapt to rapid changes in the market.

Reviews 115
Iwan Nawi
110
Iwan Nawi 2025.12.23 08:39 
 

helpfull, no need to drawing manually. thanks

Jean Francois Reynaud
260
Jean Francois Reynaud 2025.11.22 11:59 
 

Je l'utilise depuis quelques jours et il est vraiment super. Par contre, est il autorisé de le coupler à un EA adin d'automatiser le strades ? Si oui, comment faire. On dirait que l'indicateur bénéficie de protections... Merci pour la réponse

Rafiki1971
252
Rafiki1971 2025.11.20 17:32 
 

Una obra maestra, lo estoy probando en el par XAUUSD en H1, M15 y H1. De momento sus señales son excelentes. Agradezco mucho a su creador a que lo haya compartido gratuitamente.

More from author
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Comprehensive Moving Average MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.53 (34)
Indicators
Access a wide range of moving averages, including EMA, SMA, WMA, and many more with our professional   Comprehensive Moving Average   indicator. Customize your technical analysis with the perfect combination of moving averages to suit your unique trading style /  MT4 Version Features Possibility to activate two MAs with different settings. Possibility to customize chart settings. Possibility to change the color of the candlesticks depending on crossed MAs or price crossed with MAs. Sending of
FREE
Basic Candlestick Patterns MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.92 (26)
Indicators
Our   Basic Candlestick Patterns   indicator makes identifying major candlestick patterns easier than ever. Discover patterns such as the Hammer, the Evening Star, the Three White Soldiers and many more with just a glance at your chart. With an intuitive interface and clear visual cues, our indicator helps you identify trading opportunities quickly and accurately /  MT4 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard ) Features Accuracy : Automatically iden
FREE
Basic Supply Demand MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.54 (39)
Indicators
Basic supply demand   indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions /   Free MT4 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Supply Demand Dashboard ) Features The indicator   automatically   scans the chart fo
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
Indicators
The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT4 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
FREE
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Comprehensive Moving Average
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.77 (13)
Indicators
Access a wide range of moving averages, including EMA, SMA, WMA, and many more with our professional   Comprehensive Moving Average   indicator. Customize your technical analysis with the perfect combination of moving averages to suit your unique trading style /  MT5 Version Features Possibility to activate two MAs with different settings. Possibility to customize chart settings. Possibility to change the color of the candlesticks depending on crossed MAs or price crossed with MAs. Sending of a
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Indicators
The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT5 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
FREE
Basic Candlestick Patterns
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Our Basic Candlestick Patterns indicator makes identifying major candlestick patterns easier than ever. Discover patterns such as the Hammer, the Evening Star, the Three White Soldiers and many more with just a glance at your chart. With an intuitive interface and clear visual cues, our indicator helps you identify trading opportunities quickly and accurately /  MT5 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard ) Features Accuracy : Automatically identifie
FREE
Basic Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
This dashboard discovers and displays the  Supply  and  Demand  zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions /   MT4 version Free indicator:   Basic Supply Demand Features Allows you to view trading opportunities on   multiple currency pairs , giving you a clear and concise view of all p
Basic Supply Demand
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4 (2)
Indicators
Basic supply demand   indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions /   Free MT5 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Supply Demand Dashboard ) Features The indicator   automatically   scans the chart for
FREE
Basic TrendLine MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT4 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
1 (1)
Indicators
Our innovative Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions /   MT5 version Free indicator:  Basic
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the   Basic Theme Builder   indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 4. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT5 version The   Basic Theme Builder   in
FREE
Basic Supply Demand Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
This dashboard discovers and displays the  Supply  and  Demand  zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions / MT5 version Free indicator: Basic Supply Demand Features Allows you to view trading opportunities on multiple currency pairs , giving you a clear and concise view of all pairs, r
Market Overview MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers / MT5 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an accu
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader! / MT5 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of inter
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
Basic TrendLine
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT5 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
Market Overview MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers /   MT4 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an a
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our innovative   Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard   is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions /   MT4 version Free indicator:  B
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
Filter:
123456
