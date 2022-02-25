Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5

This indicator identifies the most popular Harmonic Patterns which predict market reversal points. These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements / Free MT4 Version

Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard)

Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators

Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern

Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard

Functionality

Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart

Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on a dashboard

Supported Symbols

Single symbol at a time

Multiple symbols simultaneously

Supported Timeframes

Single timeframe at a time

Multiple timeframes simultaneously

User Interface

Basic chart display with pattern markings

Advanced, interactive dashboard with summary and details of patterns across symbols and timeframes

Notification System

Alerts for detected patterns on the current chart

Alerts for detected patterns across all monitored symbols and timeframes

Customization Options

Basic customization (e.g., pattern types, sensitivity)

Extensive customization (e.g., symbols, timeframes, pattern types, alert settings)

Performance Impact

Light impact on terminal due to single symbol/timeframe analysis

Higher impact on terminal due to multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis

Ease of Use

Simple to use for traders focused on one symbol/timeframe

Requires configuration but provides a broader market overview

Application Suitable for traders focusing on specific symbols or timeframes Ideal for traders who need to monitor multiple markets simultaneously for trading opportunities

In addition, this indicator has a built-in market entry signal as well as various take profits and stop losses. It should be noted that although the harmonic pattern indicator can provide buy/sell signals on its own, it is advisable to confirm these signals using other technical indicators. For example, you may consider using oscillators such as the RSI or MACD to confirm the direction of the trend and the strength of momentum before making a buy/sell.





Harmonic Patterns Included

Gartley

Butterfly

Bat

Crab

Shark

Cypher

ABCD

Main Inputs

Max allowed deviation (%): this parameter refers to the tolerance allowed for the formation of a harmonic pattern. This parameter determines how much the structure of the harmonic pattern can vary without the indicator discarding it as a valid formation. Thus, setting a higher percentage would allow more flexibility in pattern identification, while a lower value would be more restrictive. For example: if you set a value of 30% then the indicator will consider as valid formations that fit the proportions of the pattern within a range of ±30% of the current price.

this parameter refers to the tolerance allowed for the formation of a harmonic pattern. This parameter determines how much the structure of the harmonic pattern can vary without the indicator discarding it as a valid formation. Depth: this parameter determines the minimum number of bars that must be present in each wave of the harmonic pattern for it to be considered as such. That is, how many bars must be present in the upward or downward movement for the indicator to recognize it as a wave. Higher values imply longer patterns and vice versa.

this parameter determines the minimum number of bars that must be present in each wave of the harmonic pattern for it to be considered as such. Deviation: deviation refers to the maximum amount of deviation allowed in price between the two oscillations (peaks or troughs) of a wave to still be considered valid. Therefore, a higher deviation will allow a greater margin of difference between the prices of the peaks or valleys.

Backstep: T his parameter specifies how many bars backwards the indicator will look for to determine whether a point is a valid high or low. In other words, it indicates how many backward bars to consider when plotting the zigzag line.

T Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal

alert to the MT5 terminal Email alert: email alert

Push notification alert: alert to phone *The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*



The buy and sell signals are defined as a buffer for people who want to use it in an Expert Advisor . Buy Signal Buffer = 6 Sell Signal Buffer = 7

