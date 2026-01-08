Candle Detector by Mahefa Rav

Candle Detector

By Mahefa R.

📌 General Description

Candle Detector is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and highlight the most important Japanese candlestick patterns directly on the price chart.

It allows traders to quickly identify market reversal and continuation setups without visual clutter.

The indicator recolors only the candles that match the selected pattern, ensuring a clear, accurate, and professional chart analysis.

⚙️ How It Works

The user selects:

A candlestick pattern to analyze

A custom display color

🕯️ Detected Patterns

🔹 Single Candlestick Patterns (1 candle)

Classic Doji

Dragonfly Doji

Gravestone Doji

Hammer

Inverted Hammer

Hanging Man

Shooting Star

Bullish Marubozu

Bearish Marubozu

Spinning Top

🔹 Two-Candlestick Patterns

Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Bullish Harami

Bearish Harami

Tweezer Top

Tweezer Bottom

✅ Key Advantages

✔ Accurate detection based on professional trading rules

✔ No visual clutter

✔ Instant market readability

✔ Ideal for price action, scalping, day trading, and swing trading

✔ Can be combined with support/resistance levels, RSI, MACD, and other indicators