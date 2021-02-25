Panda Fractal Breakout

4.79

This indicator shows Fractal Breakout Trendlines and Support and Resistance

The Fractal Ascending Trendline and Fractal Descending Trendline are drawn from the last valid fractals. Breakouts can be taken above or below these trendlines. Horizontal lines are drawn from the Last upper and Last lower fractal to show support and resistance levels. Horizontal Upper and Lower Intersection lines are drawn where a fractal trendline has been last intersected, to show where to place a buy or sell order and a stoploss.

  • Easy visualization of fractal lines

  • Fractals show price reversal points 

  • Joins two fractal points to show a breakout line

  • Choose how many bars back for fractals

  • Last upper and Last lower fractal horizontal lines

  • Horizontal Intersection upper and lower lines 

  • Fractal arrows can be hidden

  • Change the line style, color or width

  • EA access to fractal and line values


How to use

Buys:

  1. Fractal Ascending Trendline - Price is above

  2. Upper Intersection line - Price is above

  3. Upper Fractal line - Place BUY order above

  4. Lower Intersection line or Lower Fractal line - Place a stoploss

  5. Trailing stop options:

      - Lower Fractal line; 

      - Lower Intersection line; or

      - Fractal Ascending Trendline

Sells: 

  1. Fractal Descending Trendline - Price is below

  2. Lower Intersection line - Price is below

  3. Upper Fractal line - Place a SELL order below

  4. Upper Intersection line or Upper Fractal line - Place a stoploss

  5. Trailing stop options:

      - Upper Fractal line; 

      - Upper Intersection line; or

      - Fractal Descending Trendline


To read more about fractals see this resource: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/06/fractals.asp


Panda toolbox: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/briancus/seller



Reviews 24
kawawu
14
kawawu 2026.07.28 09:56 
 

Super wskaźnik, daje dobre wyniki :D

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:08 
 

works for me

Nurali Sulaymanov
166
Nurali Sulaymanov 2025.03.25 16:36 
 

SMART indicator thank you BRO!

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kawawu
14
kawawu 2026.07.28 09:56 
 

Super wskaźnik, daje dobre wyniki :D

Syed Hassan Ali
175
Syed Hassan Ali 2026.07.06 04:49 
 

Can you tell the shapes of those 2 lines red and blue how its working? which shape defines what???

MAS-Trading
115
MAS-Trading 2026.06.01 23:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:08 
 

works for me

Ruben Alday
229
Ruben Alday 2025.06.06 12:08 
 

Muy bueno gracias

Nurali Sulaymanov
166
Nurali Sulaymanov 2025.03.25 16:36 
 

SMART indicator thank you BRO!

sam07
81
sam07 2025.02.07 08:28 
 

Very good indicator, thank you

Ihor Fedoniuk
205
Ihor Fedoniuk 2025.01.08 18:20 
 

очень интересный

Louis Peplerd
133
Louis Peplerd 2024.12.16 09:32 
 

Very good and useful indicator. Thanks a lot!

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 21:09 
 

ok

Ольга Королева
57
Ольга Королева 2024.07.02 22:12 
 

Спасибо. Очень хороший индикатор.

Đạt Nguyễn
18
Đạt Nguyễn 2024.04.29 04:46 
 

using with H1 time frame?

Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:05 
 

great

Modesto Rosi
198
Modesto Rosi 2024.04.21 12:06 
 

Esiste per MT4 ? Grazie

Adriano Delize
364
Adriano Delize 2024.04.08 22:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gloria Sarpong
10045
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 20:18 
 

good breakout indicator

Pablo88888
200
Pablo88888 2023.10.23 21:17 
 

Muy práctico, gracias

TatsumiQc
124
TatsumiQc 2023.07.16 19:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Дмитрий Кветный
148
Дмитрий Кветный 2023.06.18 14:49 
 

Всё супер !

bijae
109
bijae 2023.06.08 20:56 
 

This indicator is a no brainer! Thanks for making it available for free!

12
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