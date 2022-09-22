RSI Divergence F
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.80
- Updated: 12 July 2023
The indicator does not redraw, the arrows for the direction of transactions are located exactly where the signal appears - at the opening of the bar. The extremum points of the indicator are obtained by applying a fractal dimension, the depth of which is regulated by Left Bars, the larger it is, the greater the distance between the extremum points. Right Bars is not recommended to set more than 1, this is the minimum delay that is possible in principle. The basis for building Fractal True.
The flexibility of the settings makes it possible to build on different types of prices and to set different depths of building extremes.
PeriodRSI_P = 14; //Period IndentFrom50_P = 10.0; //Indent +- from 50 [0...50] LeftBars_P = 1; //LeftBars RightBars_P = 1; //RightBars IndDivForce_P = 15.0; //Divergences force of indicator (not for the Lite version) PriceDivForce_P = 0.01; //Divergences force of price (not for the Lite version) Price_P = PRICE_CLOSE; //Price type
Good if you know how to use it.