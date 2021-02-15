Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi

The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm.





That is, the shape of the candles does not change.





In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart.



Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator. . ◣ ◢ █◣ ◢█ ████████ █ ▎██ ▎█ ███◥◤███ ████████ ◥██████◤ ◢██◣ ◢ ████ ◢█◤ ████ █ ████ █ ████◢◤ ██████



