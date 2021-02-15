Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi

5
The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm.

That is, the shape of the candles does not change.

In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart.



Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator.

.
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Reviews 7
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.12.16 06:50 
 

Ausgezeichneter Indikator!!! Danke!!

Didik
144
Didik 2024.02.27 10:37 
 

Thankyou for free share..

Willi Bambach
326
Willi Bambach 2023.12.28 21:28 
 

Bravo!

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
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Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
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5 (3)
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Calculates pivot levels. It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels. Parameter values: style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow) price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level pivot line intersection color - the color
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Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (1)
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Nikolay Mitrofanov
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The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
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Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
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1.5 (2)
Utilities
When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices. For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.
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Stop Loss Util
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility automatically sets the take-profit and stop-loss levels specified by the user in the parameters and moves the stop-loss line when the specified number of points above the trade price is exceeded. There are 4 trailing stop options: Disabled - Disabled Trail - Simply move the stop-loss level To breakeven - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when the value of points specified in the settings is exceeded and do not move the level any further As steps - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when
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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.12.16 06:50 
 

Ausgezeichneter Indikator!!! Danke!!

Didik
144
Didik 2024.02.27 10:37 
 

Thankyou for free share..

Willi Bambach
326
Willi Bambach 2023.12.28 21:28 
 

Bravo!

CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2023.03.03 18:22 
 

Wunderbar! Tadellos. Vielen Dank!

gayan.lala
55
gayan.lala 2022.10.14 09:09 
 

good

shafran1961
25
shafran1961 2022.05.02 07:59 
 

Хороший индикатор. Позволяет видеть тенденцию и пользоваться свечным анализом.

ErniKurt
174
ErniKurt 2021.11.26 16:20 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. Kerzen sind Harmonisch abgestimmt.

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