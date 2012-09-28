Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns

The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory.

The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms.

The indicator has adjustable colors for rays and Fibonacci lines.

The indicator will be an excellent addition to any trade system or template.