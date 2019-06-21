Close Minus by Plus - Closing loss-making positions, by finding and closing of profitable positions

Exp - Close Minus by Plus
In the continuation of the topic of leveling positions , I want to offer you a more reliable and pleasant algorithm for overlapping loss-making positions.
Of course, everyone has the right to choose their own way of getting rid of negative positions. Our last article describing the assistant for the trader, namely the Closing on the total profit or loss, with the trailing of the profit obtained , brought quite good results.
close-by +
Foreword
Covers losing positions by identifying and closing winning positions.
This assistant looks for the most loss-making position among all positions in the terminal.
Further, by searching for other positions, it calculates a series of orders that can cover the loss and closes them.
The series of orders can include any position. The maximum number of positions is specified in the settings of the Expert Advisor.
Assistant work
All the work is that we put the expert on a separate chart, set it up and work further on our terminal. When the programmed condition comes - the expert advisor joins in the work and begins his calculations.
- 16:57:34 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: initialized
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: Overlapping of loss-making positions by closing of profitable positions started:
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: The biggest negative: -51 pips
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: The biggest minus ticket: 222064678
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: The biggest plus: 22 pips
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: The biggest plus of the ticket: 222064722
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: Aggregate Profit for the Positions Found: 72 pips
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: Number of positions to close: 5
- 16:58:41 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: Tickets for closing unprofitable positions: 222064678
- 16:58:42 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064678 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.65055 at price 1.65004
- 16:58:42 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: Tickets for closing profitable positions: .222064722. 222064691. 222064750. 222064878. 222064715
- 16:58:53 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064878 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.35773 at price 1.35774
- 16:58:54 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064750 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.65034 at price 1.65025
- 16:58:54 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064722 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.65039 at the price of 1.65025
- 16:58:55 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064715 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.35765 at price 1.35773
- 16:58:56 Exp - Exp - CloseMinusByPlus GBPUSD, H1: close # 222064691 sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.65038 at the price of 1.65024
In the settings, we set up - start the calculation when the largest unprofitable position with a minus -50 ( MinLossInUnit = -50) pips ( TypeOfUnitToClose = 2) and the aggregate profit will be 20 pips more is found ( AdditionalProfitInUnit = 20)
An example of this algorithm
in the Expert advisor 2 MACD
without function:
with closing function by overlapping:
External Variables and Settings
|Name
|Description
|TypeOfUnitToClose
|Type of profit and loss. In dollars or in points
|MinLossInUnit
|Minimum loss of position in units ( TypeOfUnitToClose ), which is taken into account the Expert advisor.
An order with a loss in the "MinLossPoss_in_unit" units (dollars or points) must be set in the negative zone.
This is the top bar for finding loss-making positions.
For example: MinLossInUnit = -100 TypeOfUnitToClose = dollars, then the EA looks for or expects a position at a loss greater than or equal to -100 dollars, for example: -100 dollars, -150 dollars -200 dollars and so on.
The position with a loss of -99 dollars is already ignored.
|AdditionalProfitInUnit
|The number of units of profit for the difference in the closing of the set of positions.
Position (one or several) with a total profit exceeding the loss on the " AdditionalProfitInUnit " units.
For example: AdditionalProfitInUnit = 10 MinLossInUnit = -100 TypeOfUnitToClose = dollars
The advisor is looking for or waiting for at least 2 positions, one of which at a loss of -100 dollars, and the second with a profit of +110 dollars. at this point the adviser decides on the inclusion of his function
|MaxPos_in_Class
|The parameter "MaxPos_in_Class" should limit the number of positions of the entire "set" of closing.
For example: MaxPos_in_Class = 3, then the expert advisor will look for a set for closing from a maximum of 3 positions (1 loss-making and 2 profitable ones)
|FirstSymbolClose
|Search for pairs of positions and close only the currency, minus which we are processing.
You can turn off the FirstSymbolClose parameter , then the EA will close any kits from the losing and profitable positions in the entire account, regardless of which currency pair is included in the calculation.
When you enable FirstSymbolClose - the expert advisor considers and closes sets from one currency pair
|OpenHoura OpenMinutea
|Start time of the Expert Advisor
|CloseHoura CloseMinutea
|End time of the Expert Advisor
|OrderToClose
|Positions type: -1 = All Orders, 1-Sell, 0 = Buy
|MagicToClose
|
Magic of positions: -1 = any magic numbers. Or you can specify a unique magic number of its positions, which should be processed.
You can specify multiple magic numbers separated by commas.
|SymbolToClose
|Currency pair for monitoring -1 = All Symbol, 1-Current Symbol
