The ColorLine indicator shows the line of the price moving average on the chart. The line has diffrent colors (100 bars have the same color). The color settings of the line is changing every 5 ticks, there are 3 color schemes.

Indicator for demonstrating the DRAW_COLOR_LINE style. Draws a line at Close prices in colored pieces of 20 bars. The thickness, style and color of the line sections are changed randomly. The indicator code is published in the MQL5 Documentation in the section Indicator Styles in Examples

