Volume Color Candles
- Indicators
-
Vladimirs Volkovsprogrammer for mql5
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 July 2026
Volume Color paints your candles by volume strength, so you can instantly see which price moves are backed by real participation —
and which are just noise.
No indicator window, no clutter. Just your normal chart, with candles color-coded right where you look.
HOW IT WORKS
Every candle is compared to the average volume of the last N bars and colored accordingly:
- BRIGHT candle = high volume — strong participation, likely institutional activity. These moves matter.
- NORMAL candle = average volume — regular market flow.
- DIM candle = low volume — weak participation. Be cautious: breakouts and moves on low volume often fail.
Bullish and bearish candles keep their green/red identity — only the brightness changes with volume, so the chart stays clean and intuitive.
WHY IT HELPS
- Confirm breakouts — a breakout on bright (high) volume is far more trustworthy than one on dim (low) volume
- Spot institutional activity — sudden bright candles reveal where large players step in
- Filter fakeouts — dim candles warn you when a move lacks conviction
- Works with any strategy — as a standalone read or as confirmation for your existing setup
FEATURES
- Colored candles directly on the chart — no separate window
- Automatically uses real volume when your broker provides it, tick volume otherwise
- Adjustable volume MA period and high/low thresholds
- Optional high-volume alerts: popup, push notification, Telegram
- No repaint — colors are set on closed bars only
SETTINGS
- Volume MA Period — averaging window (default 20)
- High Volume Threshold — multiplier for "bright" candles (default 1.5x)
- Low Volume Threshold — multiplier for "dim" candles (default 0.7x)
- Fully customizable colors for all six candle states
- Alerts — popup / push / Telegram (all off by default)
Works on any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto CFDs, stocks.
Free to use. If you find it useful, please leave a rating — it helps a lot and motivates further free tools.
Brought to you by FestivalAlgo.
Official channel: t.me/festivalalgo
Questions or feature requests — message me directly through MQL5.