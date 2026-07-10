Volume Color Candles

Volume Color paints your candles by volume strength, so you can instantly see which price moves are backed by real participation — 
and which are just noise.
No indicator window, no clutter. Just your normal chart, with candles color-coded right where you look.
HOW IT WORKS
Every candle is compared to the average volume of the last N bars and colored accordingly:
- BRIGHT candle = high volume — strong participation, likely  institutional activity. These moves matter.
- NORMAL candle = average volume — regular market flow.
- DIM candle = low volume — weak participation. Be cautious:  breakouts and moves on low volume often fail.
Bullish and bearish candles keep their green/red identity — only the brightness changes with volume, so the chart stays clean and intuitive.
WHY IT HELPS
- Confirm breakouts — a breakout on bright (high) volume is far  more trustworthy than one on dim (low) volume
- Spot institutional activity — sudden bright candles reveal where  large players step in
- Filter fakeouts — dim candles warn you when a move lacks  conviction
- Works with any strategy — as a standalone read or as confirmation  for your existing setup
FEATURES
- Colored candles directly on the chart — no separate window
- Automatically uses real volume when your broker provides it,   tick volume otherwise
- Adjustable volume MA period and high/low thresholds
- Optional high-volume alerts: popup, push notification, Telegram
- No repaint — colors are set on closed bars only
SETTINGS
- Volume MA Period — averaging window (default 20)
- High Volume Threshold — multiplier for "bright" candles (default 1.5x)
- Low Volume Threshold — multiplier for "dim" candles (default 0.7x)
- Fully customizable colors for all six candle states
- Alerts — popup / push / Telegram (all off by default)
Works on any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto CFDs, stocks.
Free to use. If you find it useful, please leave a rating — it helps a lot and motivates further free tools.

Brought to you by FestivalAlgo.

Official channel: t.me/festivalalgo

Questions or feature requests — message me directly through MQL5.

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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Algo Trader Assistant
Vladimirs Volkovs
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Algo Trader Assistant is a lightweight, professional trade management panel for manual traders who want full control over their positions without leaving the chart. This is NOT an automated trading robot — it does not open trades on its own. It manages the positions you open yourself, removing manual routine and emotional decisions from the process. KEY FEATURES Position Protection - Auto Stop Loss / Take Profit — automatically applies missing SL/TP to new positions based on your risk settings -
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