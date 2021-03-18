VR Pivot MT5

VR Pivot is an indicator of key pivot points.

Pivot points are a special type of support and resistance levels that are used to determine the strongest price zones. Professional traders use pivot levels to determine prices at which there is a high probability of a price reversal. The levels are calculated using special mathematical formulas, which include the closing, opening, high, and low prices of the previous time period. The most effective is the daily period. It is important to note that at first glance it may seem that there is nothing special about these levels, but if you analyze the price movement using pivot levels, you can clearly see that in most cases these levels show good, accurate results.

You can request technical support, settings and demo versions of programs in the author's profile.

Pivot levels can be used not only as pivot points, but also as levels at which Take Profit can be used as efficiently as possible to maximize profit, Stop Loss to minimize losses as much as possible, and transfer positions to a no-loss zone to reduce risks.

Advantages of the VR Pivot Indicator:

  • The indicator supports the calculation of several formulas:
    • Classic Pivot - the classic formula for pivot points
    • DeMark Pivot - DeMark formula
    • Woodie Pivot - Woodie Formula
    • Camarilla Pivot - Camarilla Formula
    • Fibonacci Pivot - Fibonacci Formula
  • The program is implemented as an indicator and can work together with your Expert Advisors and other indicators
  • It is possible to analyze historical data
  • The program is written in such a way that it displays information for the period set by the user and does not clutter the chart with historical data.
  • The indicator can calculate losses for any financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)
  • The trader can choose any time frames for the calculation
  • The indicator has a large number of settings that allows you to customize it in any style

Indicator operation algorithm

After you drag the indicator from the navigator to the chart, you will see a settings window where you can select the calculation formula and adjust the colors of the levels. After you click the "Ok" button, the chart will display horizontal levels and one vertical level. Using the vertical level, the trader can move the starting point of the calculations. Use the vertical level to study the historical data. To calculate new key levels, move the vertical level to the current period.

Indicator Settings

  • Main settings - main indicator settings
  • Type Pivot - type of pivots
    • Classic Pivot - the classic formula for pivot points
    • DeMark Pivot - DeMark formula
    • Woodie Pivot - Woodie Formula
    • Camarilla Pivot - Camarilla Formula
    • Fibonacci Pivot - Fibonacci Formula
  • Length of lines - the length of horizontal levels in bars
  • Show Price - display prices on levels
  • Time Frame - The period for calculating the levels, must be greater than the period for which the indicator is set
  • Prefix - prefix for indicator objects
  • Color settings - indicator color settings
Versions for MetaTrader 5 Versions for MetaTrader 4
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FX Trend MT5 NG
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5 (6)
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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
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5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
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VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independent
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VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
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VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
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VR Color Levels MT5
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VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
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Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
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VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
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VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
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The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
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4.75 (4)
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VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Color Levels MT4
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Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
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VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
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5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
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VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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4.63 (8)
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VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
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VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
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Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2021.08.18 19:53 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.19 09:51
Thank you!!
Andrey Ivanitsky
120
Andrey Ivanitsky 2021.04.27 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.04.28 07:25
Спасибо!
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.04.20 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.04.20 19:47
Thank you!!
varon
532
varon 2021.03.27 08:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.27 08:54
Thanks!
Vladimir Shumikhin
4278
Vladimir Shumikhin 2021.03.24 05:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.27 08:55
Спасибо!
Sergei Viakhirev
252
Sergei Viakhirev 2021.03.23 22:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.27 08:55
Спасибо!
Cleverson Santos
751
Cleverson Santos 2021.03.22 00:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.22 08:58
Thank!
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