VR Object Delete All

5

The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects.

The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible.

When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an error message.

The script was written to quickly remove and clean graphics, often after work another EA or indicator on the chart is a lot of garbage to remove in the manual long and hard, and is written in a technical review in the upper left corner, the script removes and cleans everything.

You can request technical support, settings and demo versions of programs in the author's profile.

  • Easy to use
  • Two versions have been implemented for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work for any time period

You can assign keyboard shortcuts to the script in the MetaTrader terminal, which will allow you to clear the chart even faster.

Versions for MetaTrader 5 Versions for MetaTrader 4
Reviews 2
varon
532
varon 2021.03.27 08:46 
 

There are lot scripts, that delete objects, but... This one is the best! Try it! Recommended! Thank you, Vladimir!

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Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
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The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2022.07.10 17:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.07.10 23:39
Thanks
varon
532
varon 2021.03.27 08:46 
 

There are lot scripts, that delete objects, but... This one is the best! Try it! Recommended! Thank you, Vladimir!

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