The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid, VR Grid is used to build circular levels. Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]

You can read or write reviews at [link]

Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Vertical levels are based on actual time intervals and ignore missing or non-existent periods. Thus, the step between levels strictly corresponds to the value selected by the user.

When using the VR Grid indicator, a trader can change the style, color and thickness of vertical and horizontal lines at any level. This allows you to control the round levels of a financial instrument.

Round levels are those prices that end with two or more zeros (for example: 1.23500, 5.65900, 1923.200). It is believed that such levels often act as strong points of support or resistance.