VR Grid

5

The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid, VR Grid is used to build circular levels. Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Vertical levels are based on actual time intervals and ignore missing or non-existent periods. Thus, the step between levels strictly corresponds to the value selected by the user.

When using the VR Grid indicator, a trader can change the style, color and thickness of vertical and horizontal lines at any level. This allows you to control the round levels of a financial instrument.

Round levels are those prices that end with two or more zeros (for example: 1.23500, 5.65900, 1923.200). It is believed that such levels often act as strong points of support or resistance.

  • Horizontal line settings
    • Horizontal line step
    • Horizontal line color
    • Horizontal line style
    • Horizontal line Width
  • Vertical line settings
    • Vertical line period step
    • Period for step calculation
    • Vertical line color
    • Vertical line style
    • Vertical line Width
  • Other settings
    • Button size
    • Prefix object
Reviews 7
Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 06:09 
 

Отличный индикатор!

Vitalii Ananev
9596
Vitalii Ananev 2015.06.24 11:34 
 

Хороший индикатор, можно использовать для отметки круглых ценовых уровней.

AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicators
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Filter:
Sunny Ho
407
Sunny Ho 2019.08.31 12:25 
 

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:03
Thanks!
Vitaly Vlasov
2277
Vitaly Vlasov 2018.06.28 11:42 
 

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:06
Thanks!
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.16 09:37 
 

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:06
Thanks!
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38301
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2017.11.30 19:36 
 

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 06:09 
 

Отличный индикатор!

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:06
Спасибо!
Rodrigo da Silva Boa
7137
Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2015.11.26 05:06 
 

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:06
Thanks!
Vitalii Ananev
9596
Vitalii Ananev 2015.06.24 11:34 
 

Хороший индикатор, можно использовать для отметки круглых ценовых уровней.

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.20 15:07
Thanks!
