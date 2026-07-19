Prism Trail Surge

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
PRISM TRAIL SURGE
SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels.

The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, session control, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to filter weak or random market setups and focus only on opportunities where trend direction and momentum recovery support the same trading idea.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
CORE CONCEPT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge uses a structured confirmation process.

First, the internal Gold calculation engine checks whether the projected target aligns with calculated Gann and Fibonacci zones.

Second, SuperTrend confirms whether the market direction supports the potential setup.

Third, Stochastic detects whether momentum has recovered after an overextended market condition.

A signal is displayed only when all required confirmations agree with the candle direction, trading-session rules, and signal-frequency controls.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MAIN FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ SuperTrend direction confirmation

✓ Stochastic pullback-recovery detection

✓ Stochastic signal-line confirmation

✓ Internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine

✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Adaptive calculations for the active chart timeframe

✓ Trading-session control

✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals

✓ Optional one-signal-per-day mode

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Historical signal processing

✓ Clean and practical chart presentation

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and market volatility.

The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the SuperTrend and Stochastic confirmations are evaluated.

This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.

2. SUPERTREND DIRECTION CONFIRMATION

SuperTrend is used to identify the active market direction.

For a potential BUY setup, the market direction must support bullish movement.

For a potential SELL setup, the market direction must support bearish movement.

This helps prevent signals from appearing against the dominant directional structure.

3. STOCHASTIC RECOVERY CONFIRMATION

Stochastic is used to detect momentum recovery after a temporary pullback or overextended movement.

For a potential BUY setup, Stochastic must recover from a lower momentum area.

For a potential SELL setup, Stochastic must recover from an upper momentum area.

This helps identify moments when price begins to recover in the direction of the active trend.

4. STOCHASTIC SIGNAL CONFIRMATION

The relationship between the Stochastic main line and signal line provides additional confirmation.

For a BUY setup, the momentum structure must support bullish recovery.

For a SELL setup, the momentum structure must support bearish recovery.

This adds another layer of validation before a final signal is accepted.

5. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When candle confirmation is active:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

The indicator processes completed candles and does not depend on unfinished candle information.

6. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL

The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.

The signal cooldown prevents setups from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day mode supports a more selective trading workflow.

7. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions agree, Prism Trail Surge displays:

• Entry level

• Stop Loss level

• Take Profit level

These levels adapt to current market volatility and provide a clear visual structure for each confirmed setup.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

A BUY setup requires:

• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bullish SuperTrend direction

• Stochastic recovery from a lower momentum area

• Stochastic confirmation in the bullish direction

• Bullish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

A SELL setup requires:

• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bearish SuperTrend direction

• Stochastic recovery from an upper momentum area

• Stochastic confirmation in the bearish direction

• Bearish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge can be attached to:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

The indicator automatically adjusts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.

It analyzes the timeframe on which it is attached and does not require a separate product version for each timeframe.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHY USE PRISM TRAIL SURGE?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge combines several complementary forms of analysis:

• SuperTrend for market direction

• Stochastic for momentum recovery

• Gann and Fibonacci for mathematical price alignment

• ATR for adaptive trade zones

• Candle confirmation for price-action validation

• Session filtering for timing discipline

• Signal cooldown for reduced chart noise

• One-signal-per-day control for greater selectivity

The objective is not to display the maximum possible number of signals.

The objective is to identify structured opportunities supported by trend direction, momentum recovery, price alignment, timing, and volatility-based trade levels.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ALERT SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge supports:

• MetaTrader popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push notifications

Signal notifications can include the direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.

Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

For a more complete trading process, combine the indicator with:

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Support and resistance

• Market structure

• Economic-news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

• Demo-account testing before live trading

Prism Trail Surge is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Prism Trail Surge does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, broker pricing, spread, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
Recommended products
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
B2U Inversion Fair Value Gaps BoxZone
Yoon Jeonghui
5 (3)
Indicators
B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Highlights structurally validated reaction zones after FVG inversion. The New Generation of Inversion Fair Value Gaps B2U IFVG BOX & Zone visually analyzes market reaction zones formed after Fair Value Gap (FVG) inversion. 차세대 Inversion Fair Value Gaps FVG 반
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
Indicators
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Gold Candle Direction Signal
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5 Know the direction of every hourly opening candle. The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG , SHORT , or DOJI . Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device. Features Detects
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicators
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Indicators
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
CM Ultimate MA MTF Strategy MT5
Dae Shik Kim
Indicators
[English] Product Description CM Ultimate MA MTF V2 is a highly optimized, dual moving average technical indicator developed natively for MetaTrader 5. It displays two independent moving averages (Short-term and Long-term) on a single chart, featuring adaptive 3-color trend visualization to instantly track market momentum shifts. By utilizing high-performance Multi-Timeframe (MTF) technology, this indicator provides traders with clean, noise-filtered trend direction without introducing terminal
FREE
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Shadow Flare MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 5. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
FREE
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Nexora EA Monitoring System
Eric Valentin
Indicators
Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly) Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself. Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear s
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
Volume Statistic
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicators
Ritz Volume Statistic – Color Volume Histogram & Market Flow Insight Ritz Volume Statistic is a clean and powerful volume analysis indicator designed to visualize bullish and bearish market pressure through a dynamic color-graded volume histogram . The indicator transforms raw tick volume into an intuitive color spectrum , allowing traders to instantly identify volume expansion, exhaustion, and dominance shifts between buyers and sellers. A built-in statistical panel summarizes total volume, bul
FREE
SnR Engine
Muhammad Tamimul Huda
Indicators
SnR Engine Basically, this is a Support and Resistance indicator like most others that use fractals to determine support and resistance levels. The difference is that this indicator determines whether a support or resistance level has been broken based on ATR. Levels that have been broken will become “dead levels” and will be shown with dashed lines. Levels that have many rejections and fail to be broken will have increasingly thicker lines. For effective use, you need to understand the charac
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Indicators
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
Aegis Current Force
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aegis Current Force Aegis Current Force is a professional signal indicator designed to identify structured trading opportunities using market direction, trend strength, momentum recovery, and predefined risk levels. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine with ADX directional confirmation and CCI recovery filtering. A signal appears only when the selected conditions agree, helping reduce weak and unstructured entries. BUY and SELL arrows are displayed dir
FREE
CandleFrame Time Boxes
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart. Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes. KEY FEATURES • Multi-timeframe candle boxes • Bullish, bearish and doji classification • Live current b
FREE
Nexa Gold Relative
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
FREE
Aurum Xau Vector
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD. The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool. It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal p
FREE
Arc Velocity Pulse
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ARC VELOCITY PULSE Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confi
FREE
Nova Gold Fusion
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
NOVA GOLD FUSION RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, sess
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Atlas Gold Matrix
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown,
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
FREE
Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review