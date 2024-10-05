Pivot Points Buy Zones

4.83

Detailed Description:

The Pivot Points Indicator is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices), the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base their trades on price levels derived from the previous day’s high, low, and close. It supports various timeframes, ensuring flexibility across different trading styles.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Pivot Point Calculation: Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels based on the previous period’s price action.
  • Midpoints Calculation: Additional midpoints (MR1, MR2, MR3, MS1, MS2, MS3) are calculated for more granular levels, enhancing the trader’s ability to identify tighter buy and sell zones.
  • Custom Pivot Timeframes: Users can choose the timeframe they want the pivot points to be based on.
  • Visual Indicators: Each pivot point and level is drawn with colors for clear visual distinction, along with price labels on the chart (when graph shift is enabled).

Customizable Input Parameters:

  • PivotTimeframe: Allows the trader to select the timeframe for pivot point calculations (default is set to daily).

Benefits:

  • Clear Trade Signals: Identifies key price levels for potential reversals, helping traders plan entry and exit points with more confidence.
  • Time-Saving: Automates the complex calculation of pivot points and levels, saving traders valuable time in market analysis.
  • Adaptable to Any Market: Suitable for Forex, indices, commodities, and stock markets, making it a versatile tool for any trader.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Pivot points and levels can be analyzed over multiple timeframes, allowing traders to adapt to different trading styles.

Recommendations:

  • For intraday traders, it’s recommended to use the Daily or Hourly timeframes for pivot point calculations.
  • For swing traders, using Weekly or Monthly timeframes may provide a better view of key levels for longer-term trades.
  • Use the indicator in combination with other technical tools, such as moving averages or RSI, to confirm buy/sell signals for increased accuracy.

Support:

If you have any recommendations, require assistance, or have questions regarding the Pivot Points Buy Zone Indicator, please feel free to reach out! I am happy to help you make the most out of your trading tool and enhance your trading performance.







    Reviews 7
    61025142 Mike Trading
    124
    61025142 Mike Trading 2026.03.15 15:08 
     

    Nützlicher Indikator

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:02 
     

    best indicator

    Detleff Böhmer
    3262
    Detleff Böhmer 2025.04.12 14:42 
     

    Ein nützlicher Indikator, gute Arbeit, Danke!

    Recommended products
    Draw Pivot Point
    Rainer Schnoege
    Indicators
    The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
    FREE
    CPRs Central Pivot Range
    Andrii Hurin
    Indicators
    The CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It calculates the Central Pivot (CP) as the average of the previous day's high, low, and close prices, providing a central reference point. Calculates and plots 11 pivot levels (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Adjustable lookback period (default: 5 days) Option to show or hide price labels with customizable size and offset Fully customizable
    FREE
    Raymond Cloudy Day
    The Hung Ngo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
    FREE
    Advance pivot point with clustered price
    Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
    Indicators
    This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
    FREE
    PivotForge
    Alexandre Vincent Traber
    Indicators
    Overview PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation. How it works Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines span
    FREE
    Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
    Nguyen Tuan Son
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
    FREE
    VIP Support Resistance
    Manh Toan Do
    Indicators
    The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
    FREE
    Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
    Enechojo Victor Ayegba
    Indicators
    Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
    FREE
    SnR Engine
    Muhammad Tamimul Huda
    Indicators
    SnR Engine Basically, this is a Support and Resistance indicator like most others that use fractals to determine support and resistance levels. The difference is that this indicator determines whether a support or resistance level has been broken based on ATR. Levels that have been broken will become “dead levels” and will be shown with dashed lines. Levels that have many rejections and fail to be broken will have increasingly thicker lines. For effective use, you need to understand the charac
    FREE
    MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
    Pierre Ksachikian
    Indicators
    This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
    FREE
    TS Time Remaining
    Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
    Indicators
    TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
    FREE
    Pivots Lines
    Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
    FREE
    Pivot MT5
    Dmitrij Isaenko
    Indicators
    The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
    FREE
    Nexus Pivot Points
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicators
    Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
    FREE
    Pivot Point Supertrend MT5
    Quang Huy Quach
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods: Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels. Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Point
    FREE
    AliPivot Points
    Alexandra Voicu
    Indicators
    AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
    FREE
    Resistance and Support Indicator
    David Muriithi
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
    FREE
    Pivot RPS
    Raka
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Pivot Point Multi-Method with Dashboard This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to calculate and display horizontal support and resistance levels based on various Pivot Point methodologies. It is built using the MQL5 Canvas library, ensuring efficient performance and a clean visual presentation on the chart. The tool calculates levels using the data from the previous completed candle of a user-defined reference timeframe. This ensures that the levels remain fixed for the duration of
    FREE
    Dynamic Key Levels
    Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
    Indicators
    Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
    FREE
    Dynamic Pivot Zones
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
    FREE
    B2U Inversion Fair Value Gaps BoxZone
    Yoon Jeonghui
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Highlights structurally validated reaction zones after FVG inversion. The New Generation of Inversion Fair Value Gaps B2U IFVG BOX & Zone visually analyzes market reaction zones formed after Fair Value Gap (FVG) inversion. 차세대 Inversion Fair Value Gaps FVG 반
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.88 (24)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
    Amal Yuldashev
    Indicators
    Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
    FREE
    Better Moving Average MT5
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
    FREE
    Super Trend Premiun
    Hery Soenarto
    Indicators
    Supertrend Premium Institutional Edition   is an advanced ATR-based trend-following indicator designed to identify market direction, generate entry signals, and provide real-time trading information. The indicator automatically detects   bullish and bearish trends , displays   buy and sell signals   when trend reversals occur, and includes a professional dashboard showing current trend status, ATR value, active trend band, and signal direction. Key features include: Automatic trend detection usi
    FREE
    Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
    Christopher Calmerin
    Indicators
    Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
    FREE
    Pivot Point Classic Indicator
    Nils R M Peleman
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Classic Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on classic pivot points and midpoints levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out. Key Features: Automatic Pivot Point Calculations : Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels bas
    FREE
    Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
    Laith
    Indicators
    Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision. Key Features Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timefr
    FREE
    SupportResistance MT5
    Alexandru Chirila
    Indicators
    Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.79 (149)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (94)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.61 (31)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
    GoldenX Entry MT5
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    Zoryk Gold
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    Gold Entry Sniper
    Tahir Mehmood
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
    Session High Low Lines
    Rostyslav Hrytsai
    Indicators
    Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.44 (54)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    SkyHammer Signal Pro
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Crystal Quantum Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    FiboSniper Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    Indicators
    FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
    More from author
    Pivot Point Classic Indicator
    Nils R M Peleman
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Classic Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on classic pivot points and midpoints levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out. Key Features: Automatic Pivot Point Calculations : Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels bas
    FREE
    Multi Level POC
    Nils R M Peleman
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The Multi Level POC Indicator is designed for traders who want to identify critical price levels based on volume analysis across multiple timeframes.  Key Features: Multi-Timeframe POC Calculation: Automatically calculates and displays the POC from multiple timeframes, including M1, M5, H1, D1, and more. Intermediate Levels Display: In addition to the primary POC levels, the indicator also plots intermediate levels based on the POC. Custom Precision and Depth Settings: Us
    FREE
    EMA Trend Histogram
    Nils R M Peleman
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The EMA Trend Histogram Indicator is a powerful tool for traders seeking clear trend identification based on the widely-used Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).This indicator  provides an easy-to-interpret histogram  and helps you simplify trend identification by using the 50 EMA and 200 EMA on two crucial timeframes: H1 and H4. By observing the relationship between short-term and long-term EMAs on multiple timeframes, this indicator provides a quick and clear view of mark
    FREE
    Pivot Points Buy Zones Advanced
    Nils R M Peleman
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The Pivot Points Buy Zone Advanced Indicator takes the concept of pivot points to a whole new level, providing traders with enhanced functionality, customizations, and in-depth visualizations. Unlike the free basic version, this advanced indicator allows users to customize more settings, analyze current and historical pivot points, enable potential  buy (green) and sell (red) set-ups on the chart, use alerts and pop-up messages, ... etc. Extra Key Advanced Features: Fully C
    Pivot RSI Alert Pro
    Nils R M Peleman
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The Pivot RSI Alert Pro Indicator is a powerful all-in-one indicator that combines five pivot point methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark) with a customizable RSI filter. It automatically plots daily pivot levels and midpoints, highlights key reversal zones and sends alerts when price approaches these levels, especially under RSI overbought/oversold conditions. Ideal for intraday and swing traders who rely on dynamic support/resistance and momentum confirm
    Pivot Point Pro Indicator
    Nils R M Peleman
    Indicators
    Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Pro Indicator   is a powerful all-in-one fully customizable indicator that takes care of five pivot point methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark). It automatically plots pivot levels and midpoints, highlights key reversal zones and sends alerts when price approaches these levels.  Unlike the free Pivot Point Classic version, this Pro indicator allows users to customize more settings,   analyze current and historical pivot points and  use al
    Filter:
    61025142 Mike Trading
    124
    61025142 Mike Trading 2026.03.15 15:08 
     

    Nützlicher Indikator

    EB83Br72
    1155
    EB83Br72 2026.03.02 03:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:02 
     

    best indicator

    Detleff Böhmer
    3262
    Detleff Böhmer 2025.04.12 14:42 
     

    Ein nützlicher Indikator, gute Arbeit, Danke!

    Nils R M Peleman
    10870
    Reply from developer Nils R M Peleman 2025.04.13 18:30
    Thank you!
    Louis Peplerd
    133
    Louis Peplerd 2024.12.02 08:54 
     

    Very good and useful indicator, very good calcul zone too 👌. Just i need a little more information about MS zones. Thank you for this.

    Nils R M Peleman
    10870
    Reply from developer Nils R M Peleman 2024.12.02 12:52
    Thank you! The midpoint zones are calculated as a weighted average of the zone above and below. These midpoints can act as interim price targets and also serve as an early indication of potential trend reversals or slowing price momentum. I am considering adding a fractional method for the calculation of midpoints in a future update, as this could provide an extra approach.
    cesarnet1234b
    14
    cesarnet1234b 2024.11.13 13:15 
     

    Eduard, mil gracias! He revisado todos los indicadores gratuitos de pivot points y este es el mejor. Porque es sencillo y bastante configurable. Buen trabajo, lo recomiendo! Eduard, thank you very much! I have reviewed all the free pivot point indicators and this is the best. Because it is simple and quite configurable. Good job, I recommend it!

    Nils R M Peleman
    10870
    Reply from developer Nils R M Peleman 2024.12.02 12:48
    Thank you, enjoy the indicator!
    Ed_ Edward
    176
    Ed_ Edward 2024.10.16 21:51 
     

    great indicator

    Nils R M Peleman
    10870
    Reply from developer Nils R M Peleman 2024.12.02 12:42
    Thank you!
    Reply to review