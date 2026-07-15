Smart Support And Resistance

Support & Resistance MT5

Description

Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart.

The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually.

It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis.

Features

  • Automatic support level detection
  • Automatic resistance level detection
  • Real-time updates
  • Works on all symbols
  • Supports all MT5 timeframes
  • Customizable colors and display settings
  • Lightweight and optimized for MetaTrader 5

Suitable For

  • Price Action Trading
  • Trend Trading
  • Breakout Trading
  • Scalping
  • Day Trading
  • Swing Trading

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Forex
  • Stocks
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies

Notes

This indicator is provided free of charge.

If you find it useful, your rating and feedback are appreciated and will help improve future updates.



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