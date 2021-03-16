VR Object Delete All MT5

5

The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects.

The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible.

When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an error message.

The script was written to quickly remove and clean graphics, often after work another EA or indicator on the chart is a lot of garbage to remove in the manual long and hard, and is written in a technical review in the upper left corner, the script removes and cleans everything.

You can request technical support, settings and demo versions of programs in the author's profile.

  • Easy to use
  • Two versions have been implemented for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work for any time period

You can assign keyboard shortcuts to the script in the MetaTrader terminal, which will allow you to clear the chart even faster.

Versions for MetaTrader 5 Versions for MetaTrader 4
Reviews 2
Артем Петров
28
Артем Петров 2023.10.14 16:03 
 

Прям искал подобную утилиту. Отличная работа) Часто перегружен график и в ручную запаривает все удалять. То что нужно. Спасибо!

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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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xlxAxlx
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xlxAxlx 2024.01.20 12:28 
 

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Артем Петров
28
Артем Петров 2023.10.14 16:03 
 

Прям искал подобную утилиту. Отличная работа) Часто перегружен график и в ручную запаривает все удалять. То что нужно. Спасибо!

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